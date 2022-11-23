After donation influx, San Antonio Food Bank no longer worried about low Thanksgiving inventory

However, San Antonio stepped up. Thanks to a flood of donations, the Food Bank is now able to handle its near-record requests for holiday meals this year, President and CEO Eric Cooper said.
"We met the goal for turkeys and for Thanksgiving meals," Cooper said. "So grateful to this amazing community. You eased the stress of our families (and mine)."
Last weekend, the Food Bank held a quickly organized drives at Security Service Federal Credit Union branches and H-E-B Plus locations to help meet the demand, according to Cooper. However, the organization will still need help after Thanksgiving is over.
"Gifts of food, funds and volunteerism are needed year-round," he added.
