After donation influx, San Antonio Food Bank no longer worried about low Thanksgiving inventory

Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Food Bank Food Bank workers hand out consumables during a distribution event.

Earlier this week, the San Antonio Food Bank warned that its supplies of turkeys and other holiday staples were running low. That meant the nonprofit might not be able to help some food-insecure families celebrate the holiday.However, San Antonio stepped up. Thanks to a flood of donations, the Food Bank is now able to handle its near-record requests for holiday meals this year, President and CEO Eric Cooper said."We met the goal for turkeys and for Thanksgiving meals," Cooper said. "So grateful to this amazing community. You eased the stress of our families (and mine)."

Last weekend, the Food Bank held a quickly organized drives at Security Service Federal Credit Union branches and H-E-B Plus locations to help meet the demand, according to Cooper. However, the organization will still need help after Thanksgiving is over.

"Gifts of food, funds and volunteerism are needed year-round," he added.

