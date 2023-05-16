Aiden boutique hotel open at San Antonio’s St. Paul Square after extensive renovations

The hotel's basement-level speakeasy is slated to open at year's end.

By on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 1:40 pm

click to enlarge Aiden by Best Western @ San Antonio Riverwalk is located at 1103 E. Commerce St. - Photo via Google Maps
Photo via Google Maps
Aiden by Best Western @ San Antonio Riverwalk is located at 1103 E. Commerce St.
The Aiden by Best Western @ San Antonio Riverwalk hotel has opened in St. Paul Square after nearly $5 million in renovations, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

Formerly known as the Best Western in St. Paul Square, the hotel underwent both a rebranding and a four-year series of upgrades. Those renovations even include adding a fifth floor to the building.

The revamped space at 1103 E. Commerce St. now boasts nearly 80 rooms, each with a boutique feel, SABJ reports.

The Aiden recently held a soft opening for it first three floors, according to the publication. The top two will begin welcoming guests starting in May; the fifth features a presidential suite.

Aiden general manager James Cantrell told the Business Journal that features such as the hotel's lobby, bar and locally sourced art are intended to offer guests an Instagrammable experience.

“Because we live in a day and age where it's [not] just about staying somewhere, it's about showing everybody where you stayed, experiencing those with other people and showing that to other people," he said. "So, we tried to create spaces everywhere where you wouldn't just be there, you'd be interacting with them.”

