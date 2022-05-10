Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

American Craft Beer Week is May 16-22, and San Antonio breweries could use your support

Texas' craft beer industry provides an annual impact to the Texas economy of $5 billion.

By on Tue, May 10, 2022 at 4:58 pm

click to enlarge American Craft Beer Week is set for May 16-22, 2022. - INSTAGRAM / ROADMAPBREWING
Instagram / roadmapbrewing
American Craft Beer Week is set for May 16-22, 2022.
The 16th Annual American Craft Beer Week runs May 16-22, and the weeklong celebration of independent brewing will offer San Antonians a chance to support the city's homegrown taprooms, brewpubs and breweries.

Like other food and beverage businesses, the craft brewing industry was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic.  San Antonio was lucky, in that most of its longstanding local breweries weathered the storm. Hell, we even saw some new ones sprout up during the crisis. Just the same, some suffered serious setbacks.

According to the Brewers Association, Texas is now home to 406 craft breweries, roughly two per 100,000 adults of legal drinking age. Recent BA reports show that the craft brewing has an annual impact on the Texas economy of more than $5 billion.

So, if you're looking to raise a glass next week, it might be neighborly to do so at a San Antonio spot that kept beer flowing during an unprecedented and difficult time. These businesses aren't just filling our pint glasses, they're providing jobs and livelihoods.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Food & Drink Slideshows

Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

All the beautiful people — and tasty food — we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

