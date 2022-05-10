American Craft Beer Week is May 16-22, and San Antonio breweries could use your support

click to enlarge
American Craft Beer Week is set for May 16-22, 2022.
The 16th Annual American Craft Beer Week runs May 16-22, and the weeklong celebration of independent brewing will offer San Antonians a chance to support the city's homegrown taprooms, brewpubs and breweries.
Like other food and beverage businesses, the craft brewing industry was decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic
. San Antonio was lucky, in that most of its longstanding local breweries weathered the storm. Hell, we even saw some new ones sprout up
during the crisis. Just the same, some suffered serious setbacks.
According to the Brewers Association, Texas is now home to 406 craft breweries
, roughly two per 100,000 adults of legal drinking age. Recent BA reports show that the craft brewing has an annual impact on the Texas economy of more than $5 billion.
So, if you're looking to raise a glass next week, it might be neighborly to do so at a San Antonio spot that kept beer flowing
during an unprecedented and difficult time. These businesses aren't just filling our pint glasses, they're providing jobs and livelihoods.
