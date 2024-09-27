TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Angie Bridges, co-owner of San Antonio's Copa Wine Bar, has died

Angie Bridges co-owned the long-running wine bar with her husband Jeff.

By on Fri, Sep 27, 2024 at 9:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Copa Wine Bar has been a fixture in Stone Oak for nearly 20 years. - Courtesy Photo / Copa Wine Bar
Courtesy Photo / Copa Wine Bar
Copa Wine Bar has been a fixture in Stone Oak for nearly 20 years.
Copa Wine Bar and Tasting Room on Thursday announced the death of co-owner Angie Bridges, who operated the Stone Oak staple with her husband Jeff.

The nearly two-decade-old business shared the news in a social media post. The message didn't state the cause of death, only that it followed a "brief battle in the hospital."

"It is with our deepest regret that we inform our patrons of the passing of our co-owner, Angie Bridges," the post read. "If you were lucky enough to have known her, you know she never met a stranger and always had a kind word to share. Her cooking was as legendary as her love for her husband and the bond that they shared for 32 years."

This year, Copa Wine Bar won Best Wine Bar and Best Wine List in the Current's 2024 Best of San Antonio edition. Beyond its extensive wine selection, the establishment is known for its flat bread pizzas and themed tasting events.

Arrangements haven't yet been made for a celebration of life, according to Thursday's post. However, the message expressed hope that patrons "will raise a glass to Angie in celebration of the one-of-a-kind woman she was."

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Another San Antonio-area H-E-B will get a True Texas BBQ

By Stephanie Koithan

An H-E-B store opened last fall in North Texas includes a True Texas BBQ location.

Four bars on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip named in over-serving lawsuit

By Stephanie Koithan

Midnight Swim is one of four bars named in a lawsuit alleging over-serving caused a deadly crash that claimed three lives in July.

Restaurant chain Haywire bringing farm-to-fork fare to San Antonio's La Cantera

By Stephanie Koithan

A digital rendering of the new Haywire location scheduled to open at La Cantera.

San Antonio chef Geronimo Lopez takes over Hotel Emma's culinary program

By Sanford Nowlin

Chef Geronimo Lopez recently shuttered Botika after eight years in business.

Frenchie Coffee Roasters opens brick-and-mortar shop in San Antonio suburb

By Suzanne Townsend

Frenchie Coffee Roasters, which started operation in 2015, has opened its first brick-and-mortar shop.

San Antonio's El Chunky and Barrio Dogg both excel at Mexican-style hotdogs

By Ron Bechtol

A couple of well-dressed dogs and corn in a cup from El Chunky make for a serious meal.

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us