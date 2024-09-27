Angie Bridges, co-owner of San Antonio's Copa Wine Bar, has died

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Copa Wine Bar
Copa Wine Bar has been a fixture in Stone Oak for nearly 20 years.
Copa Wine Bar and Tasting Room on Thursday announced the death of co-owner Angie Bridges, who operated the Stone Oak staple with her husband Jeff.
The nearly two-decade-old business shared the news in a social media post
. The message didn't state the cause of death, only that it followed a "brief battle in the hospital."
"It is with our deepest regret that we inform our patrons of the passing of our co-owner, Angie Bridges," the post read. "If you were lucky enough to have known her, you know she never met a stranger and always had a kind word to share. Her cooking was as legendary as her love for her husband and the bond that they shared for 32 years."
This year, Copa Wine Bar won Best Wine Bar
and Best Wine List
in the Current
's 2024 Best of San Antonio edition. Beyond its extensive wine selection, the establishment is known for its flat bread pizzas and themed tasting events.
Arrangements haven't yet been made for a celebration of life, according to Thursday's post. However, the message expressed hope that patrons "will raise a glass to Angie in celebration of the one-of-a-kind woman she was."