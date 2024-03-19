Arizona-based Hash Kitchen to open two San Antonio restaurants by year's end

Instagram / hashkitchen
Brunch chain Hash Kitchen's locations feature Bloody Mary bars with 50 toppings.
The Hash Kitchen chain — the self-proclaimed "home of the original Bloody Mary bar" — will open two San Antonio locations this year, state records show.
The brunch-focused restaurants will take over existing spaces near Brackenridge and Shavano parks and begin serving later this year, according to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filings
.
Construction on the first store, located at 5534 N. 1604 West, will start May 1 and conclude in mid-September, the documents show. Work on the second, 4108 Broadway, will begin in June and wrap up in December.
Officials with the Arizona-based Hash Kitchen were unavailable for comment on their San Antonio plans at press time.
In addition to the hashes that figure in its name, the chain serves brunch and breakfast favorites such as waffles, scrambles and frittatas. Along with full bars serving a variety of cocktails, its locations boast Bloody Mary bars with 50 toppings.
Hash Kitchen has six locations in its home state of Arizona and one in Utah. The San Antonio stores appear to be the company's first foray into Texas.
