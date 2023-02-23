As Lent starts, the Google search phrase 'is chicken meat' is trending in Texas

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Tyson
Even chicken nuggets are off-limits at times during Lent, according to the Catholic Church.
Fewer than 24 hours into this year’s Lenten season, the phrase "is chicken meat
" has emerged as a breakout search term on Google in Texas. Not to mention the state's top-trending search term related to Lent.
You read that right: Texans are asking Google if chicken is considered meat.
Summed up succinctly, folks practicing Roman Catholicism must fast and abstain from meat on Ash Wednesday — Feb. 22 — and Good Friday, April 7. They also must abstain from meat all Fridays during Lent, the 40-day season of prayer leading up to Good Friday, according to the Archdiocese of San Antonio
.
So, are Texans looking for a spiritual loophole? Or do some just need a refresher on what they're allowed to consume during Lent? Google Trends data suggests it’s the latter, since the top related queries include, “can you eat chicken during lent
” and “can you eat chicken on Ash Wednesday.
”
Google Trends data is an anonymized sample of Google search data that measures interest in individual topics across the widely used search platform.
According to the real-time numbers, Corpus Christi is the Texas metro area that’s searched this topic the most in the past day. The San Antonio and Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen metro areas follow closely behind.
