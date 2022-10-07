Attention, San Antonio fast-food fans: McDonald’s bringing back its iconic Halloween pails

McDonald’s will bring back its iconic spooky Happy Meal pails.
McDonald's is poised to help nostalgic fast-food junkies relive childhood memories with the return of its iconic spooky character pails.
From Oct. 18-31, the burger chain’s Happy Meals will be tucked into buckets reminiscent of the Halloween pails it introduced in the mid-'80s and discontinued a few years back.
The orange, green and white buckets bear the faces of smiling faces of a jack-o'-lantern, a goblin and a ghost. And it turns out Mickey D's actually bestowed names on the characters.
“Though not exact replicas, this year’s Halloween pails are inspired by the OG bucket designs from the 1980s, featuring the beloved McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin characters on the outside of the pail — characters our fans have come to know and love,” McDonald’s said via email to food and pop culture website The Takeout.
In case anybody needs a refresher on why the plastic packages appealed to millennials back when they were burger-craving kids, check out the 1990 TV spot below.
The buckets were first introduced in 1986 and have been an on-again, off-again staple for the chain until they were discontinued in 2016, according to The Takeout.
The boo buckets will be available at all McDonald’s locations, until supplies last.
Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...