Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant famous for funny roadside sign expanding into New Braunfels

Owners of El Arroyo are planning a multi-unit expansion across the Lone Star State, starting with the New Braunfels location.

By on Fri, Sep 2, 2022 at 11:13 am

El Arroyo's hilarious roadside sign is arguably more famous than its food. - Instagram / luxeapothetique
Instagram / luxeapothetique
El Arroyo's hilarious roadside sign is arguably more famous than its food.
Owners of longtime Austin eatery El Arroyo — known for its Tex-Mex fare and hilarious roadside sign — are planning a multi-unit expansion across the Lone Star State, starting with a location in nearby New Braunfels, the Austin Business Journal reports.

Husband-and-wife owners Ellis and Paige Winstanley told the Biz Journal they last year bought Guadalupe River tubing and entertainment company Rockin' R River Rides with a friend, and a two-story structure at the site will be turned into an El Arroyo location.

"It's 10 acres right on the Guadalupe River, below the Gruene Water Tower," Ellis Winstanley told ABJ of the Rockin' R site. "That will be our second location, and then we’re looking at others.”

Winstanley did not disclose any other potential sites to the ABJ.

There's no word in the Biz Journal piece about whether the New Braunfels outpost of the business will employ its own version of the roadside sign, whose comedic messages have garnered a cult following on social media.

The sign's fame has led to a growing retail business that includes mugs, cups, candles, calendars and other merch — each typically featuring a different daily message from the sign — available in countless shops, including San Antonio’s Feliz Modern at Pearl.

In addition to the restaurant unit expansion, the company is also set to expand its retail offerings by launching packaged food products later this year.

"It’s starting with salsa, and then it will likely be margarita mix behind that," Winstanley told the Austin Business Journal.

The Biz Journal did not say when the New Braunfels location would open, but Rockin' R is already offering event planning and catering from El Arroyo on its website.

The flagship restaurant, founded in 1975 as a counter service taco stand, is located at 1624 W. Fifth St. in Austin.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheretexas.com Elsewhere’s notoriety starts with its impressive outdoor space, replete with larger-than-life art installations primed for your next selfie. If you’re more of a food-focused social media fiend, there are also plenty of food options to snap. Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx

The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio
All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

Food & Drink Slideshows

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheretexas.com Elsewhere’s notoriety starts with its impressive outdoor space, replete with larger-than-life art installations primed for your next selfie. If you’re more of a food-focused social media fiend, there are also plenty of food options to snap. Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx

The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio
All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

Food & Drink Slideshows

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheretexas.com Elsewhere’s notoriety starts with its impressive outdoor space, replete with larger-than-life art installations primed for your next selfie. If you’re more of a food-focused social media fiend, there are also plenty of food options to snap. Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx

The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio
All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

All the puro San Antonio fun we saw at the inaugural Chamoy Challenge at Rolling Oaks Mall

Trending

San Antonio Italian eatery Allora to take over sister concept Arrosta, offer dinner and table service

By Nina Rangel

Italian street food concept Arrosta will usher in a new menu and service model this month.

Owners of upcoming San Antonio bar La Ruina dish about redesign of historic downtown-area building

By Nina Rangel

Owners of upcoming San Antonio bar La Ruina dish about redesign of historic downtown-area building

Limited-edition UTSA Bud Light cans on shelves across San Antonio in time for football season

By Nina Rangel

Bud Light has unveiled limited-edition bottled designs bearing the “Birds Up” battle cry.

Little Bites: Southerleigh Haute South menu, Pinks on the Patio and more San Antonio food news

By Nina Rangel

La Cantera Resort & Spa will hold Friday Pinks on the Patio cocktail parties in October.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Mixtli showcases the cuisine of Mexico City in an elegant 10-course tasting menu

By Ron Bechtol

Mixtli has dubbed the current iteration of its menu "500 Years of Mexico City."

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us