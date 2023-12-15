Austin Street by Guillermo's, CosMc's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

On a more somber note, Bexar Kolache Co. will close this month to relocate — and we don't yet know where the spot will reopen.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio restaurant Guillermo’s to reopen Austin Street location with new name
- McDonald’s to bring customizable drink concept CosMc’s to San Antonio next year
- San Antonio’s Bexar Kolache Co. to close Beacon Hill store Dec. 24
- San Antonio's Pearl complex gaining massive culinary market next spring
- Labor Street Café now serving breakfast, lunch in San Antonio's Lavaca area
