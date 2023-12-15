Austin Street by Guillermo's, CosMc's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Instagram / guillermosaustinstreet Austin Street by Guillermo’s is located at 1216 Austin St.

This week's topfood news covers details on several openings, including a massive market at the Pearl complex, as well as a refreshed venture from Guillermo's and burger conglomerate McDonald's. A brand new spot just south of downtown, Labor Street Café, is also now serving breakfast and lunch.On a more somber note, Bexar Kolache Co. will close this month to relocate — and we don't yet know where the spot will reopen.Read on for more.