Austin Street by Guillermo's, CosMc's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Bexar Kolache Co.'s impending closure and Labor Street Café's opening also made this week's food news.

By on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 at 2:50 pm

Austin Street by Guillermo's is located at 1216 Austin St.
Instagram / guillermosaustinstreet
Austin Street by Guillermo’s is located at 1216 Austin St.
This week's top Current food news covers details on several openings, including a massive market at the Pearl complex, as well as a refreshed venture from Guillermo's and burger conglomerate McDonald's. A brand new spot just south of downtown, Labor Street Café, is also now serving breakfast and lunch.

On a more somber note, Bexar Kolache Co. will close this month to relocate — and we don't yet know where the spot will reopen.

Read on for more.
San Antonio mainstay Garcia's serves one of 2023's best dishes, NY Times says

By Nina Rangel

Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant is located at 842 Fredericksburg Road.

Boerne's The Rill Eatery & Bar closing after 3 months of service

By Nina Rangel

The Rill Eatery & Bar opened this summer in the space formerly occupied by German restaurant Little Gretel.

San Antonio's Pearl complex gaining massive culinary market next spring

By Nina Rangel

Pullman Market will offer a grocery featuring Texas-based produce.

Cava and Cremant offer holiday-worthy bubbles at affordable price point

By Ron Bechtol

Cava and Cremant match up nicely to Champagne but without similar sticker shock.

In the Pocket: European Dumplings Cafe excels at its namesake dish — and more

By Ron Bechtol

The cafe's dumplings are tender and delicately spiced.

Dorćol Distilling’s Brandy Alexander Tour returns to San Antonio, expands to Austin for its ninth year

By Amber Esparza

Spots across down will serve their takes on the Brandy Alexander, using Dorćol's Kinsman Rakia.

