Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse chain coming to San Antonio this summer

The all-you-can-eat steakhouse chain will hire 50 to 75 employees in time for its June debut.

By on Mon, Feb 12, 2024 at 10:55 am

Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse serves up a wide selection of proteins including steaks, pork, seafood and chicken. - Instagram / avenidabrazilsteakhouse
Instagram / avenidabrazilsteakhouse
Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse serves up a wide selection of proteins including steaks, pork, seafood and chicken.
San Antonio carnivores, rejoice!

Houston-based Brazilian steakhouse chain Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse will open its first Alamo City location in June, the Express-News reports.

The business currently operates three restaurants in and around Houston. Its all-you-can-eat dining spots are known for extensive salad bars, fresh seafood and wide selections of grilled meats, including steaks, pork and chicken.
Avenida Brazil's San Antonio store will open inside a 4,900-square-foot space at 17660 Henderson Pass. The location formerly housed Los Cabriteros Mexican restaurant, the Express-News reports.

“We obviously love the culture, the history, and we realized that San Antonio would be a fantastic market … because there aren’t a ton of amazing steakhouses,” Avenida Brazil Events and Community Outreach Manager Katie Aguirre told the newspaper. “We were super excited because San Antonio seems very lunch-y. We definitely plan on being open for lunch.”

Renovations on the local outpost are underway, and the family-owned chain will hire 50 to 75 employees, Aguirre told the newspaper. She didn't share a grand opening date.

