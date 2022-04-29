Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Award-winning Texas brewery Adelbert’s closing permanently this fall

The brewer's Austin location will be torn down to make way for a new office building, and it has no plans to relocate.

By on Fri, Apr 29, 2022 at 9:54 am

Adelbert’s will continue to operate at 2314 Rutland Drive in Austin until October 31. - INSTAGRAM / ADELBERTSBEER
Instagram / adelbertsbeer
Adelbert’s will continue to operate at 2314 Rutland Drive in Austin until October 31.
Texas craft beer lovers may want to raise a glass today for Adelbert’s Brewery, which announced it will close permanently on Oct. 31.

Adelbert's has produced award-winning bottle-conditioned ales at its north Austin location for 11 years, but that legacy will soon end. The site is being destroyed to make way for a new office building, according to a social media post from the beer company.

“It has been 11 years since we started Adelbert’s Brewery here in what would become the North Austin Brewery District,” a Thursday Instagram post read. “Unfortunately, our time here has come to an end… To those who have been on this journey with us since the beginning, those who found us along the way, and those who’ll discover Austin’s best kept secret in coming days: Thank you all. Cheers to the end.”

According to the social media post, there are no plans to relocate.

Adelbert’s is known for brews such as the Naked Nun witbier, the Philosophizer saison and the Tripel B. The brewer's Belgian techniques produce beers that have taken home gold medals in contests including the International Craft Competition Awards, the Craft Beer Awards and the United States Beer Tasting Championship.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
