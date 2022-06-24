Bar Age Limits, Panchito's Free Plates: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Our top story took a look at two San Antonio bars that prefer older patrons and prohibit younger ones from entry. Folks also wanted more details about a local philanthropic eatery asking for donations of tableware to continue its mission.
Read on for more.
- Two San Antonio clubs are shutting the door on younger patrons, but it's still a small nightlife niche
- San Antonio family behind Pericos, Panchito’s restaurants to serve 1,000 free plates of food Saturday
- San Antonio's pay-what-you-can Comfort Café asking customers for plate, bowl, mug donations
- New San Antonio barbecue joint Double A BBQ opens up on South Side
- Fried chicken chain Zaxby's expanding Texas footprint with new San Antonio location