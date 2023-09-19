Barbacoa & Big Red Festival returning to San Antonio in October

The weekend shindig honors the beloved South Texas pairing of savory, spicy barbacoa tacos and ultra-sweet Big Red soda.
The festival will bring taco vendors and regional musicians to the R&J Music Pavilion, located at 18086 Pleasanton Road on the South Side. The full music lineup and tickets are available on the event's website.
Festival tickets start at $10 per person for single-day general admission. VIP tickets and 2-day passes are also available. Children 12 and younger get in free.
The Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is a rain-or-shine event.
