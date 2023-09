Barbacoa & Big Red Festival returning to San Antonio in October

San Antonio's Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is coming back for an 11th year.

Children 12 and younger get in free.





The Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is a rain-or-shine event.

San Antonio's annual celebration of that most puro of food combos, the Barbacoa & Big Red Festival, will return Oct. 7-8 for its 11th year, according to organizers.The weekend shindig honors the beloved South Texas pairing of savory, spicy barbacoa tacos and ultra-sweet Big Red soda.The festival will bring taco vendors and regional musicians to the R&J Music Pavilion, located at 18086 Pleasanton Road on the South Side. The full music lineup and tickets are available on the event's websit e Festival tickets start at $10 per person for single-day general admission. VIP tickets and 2-day passes are also available.