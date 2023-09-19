BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Barbacoa & Big Red Festival returning to San Antonio in October

The annual event is celebrating its 11th year and will take place at the South Side's R&J Music Pavilion.

By on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 12:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio's Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is coming back for an 11th year. - Photo via Instagram / sanantoniostephanie
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniostephanie
San Antonio's Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is coming back for an 11th year.
San Antonio's annual celebration of that most puro of food combos, the Barbacoa & Big Red Festival, will return Oct. 7-8 for its 11th year, according to organizers.

The weekend shindig honors the beloved South Texas pairing of savory, spicy barbacoa tacos and ultra-sweet Big Red soda.

The festival will bring taco vendors and regional musicians to the R&J Music Pavilion, located at 18086 Pleasanton Road on the South Side. The full music lineup and tickets are available on the event's website.

Festival tickets start at $10 per person for single-day general admission. VIP tickets and 2-day passes are also available. Children 12 and younger get in free. 

The Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is a rain-or-shine event.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Downtown San Antonio's Maddy McMurphy's Irish Sports Bar has closed

By Brandon Rodriguez

Maddy McMurphy patrons celebrate St. Patrick's day.

FDA issues alert for canned Spam sold at H-E-B, warns product may pose health risk

By Sanford Nowlin

The FDA is warning that Spam Classic cans stamped with a certain date and lot code could pose health risks.

Worth the Hype, Barbaro: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Tobin Hill pizza spot Barbaro faces a suit from the U.S. Labor Department.

Drive-thru coffee chain 7 Brew to open second San Antonio outpost

By Brandon Rodriguez

7 Brew coffee employees celebrate the grand opening of a new location.

Also in Food & Drink

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky releases troll-worthy ‘sympathy shooters’ for 2023-24 football season

By Nina Rangel

Fireball’s new Footbawl Cards are available now.

Looking for a Book: The ceviche is fresh at Go Fish, but the concept may need time to stew

By Ron Bechtol

Go Fish Wine Bar is one of the latest entries in the expanding San Antonio restaurant empire of Emily and Houston Carpenter.

Bottoms Up: Whiskey Business taking over Witte Museum on Friday, Aug. 25

By Nina Rangel

The 21-and-up event benefits the Witte Museum.

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us