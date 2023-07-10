Barbie Party: Here's where you can celebrate the movie event of the summer in San Antonio

Universal Pictures
Margot Robbie as Barbie in the 2023 film.
The highly anticipated Barbie
movie will be released in theaters Friday, July 21, and several San Antonio bars and restaurants are gearing up with parties that will have attendees feeling pretty in pink. We’ve rounded up a handful of Barbie-themed parties to help fans plan their plastic and fantastic trek to the cinema.
Downtown's 1902 Nightclub
will throw an “All Girl Party” hosted by female empowerment Reggaetón party group Sorry Papi Fri, July 14 from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. The 21-and-up event will feature an all-female DJ lineup, Barbie-themed photo ops and drinks, giveaways and branded merch. The Sorry Papi Tour is an event for women, by women, so if you do not identify as a woman, entry will not be guaranteed. Only GA tickets
are still available, and they run $53. 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 941-3010, 1902satx.com.
Longtime Southtown joint Bar America
will host a Barbie Brunch Pop Up Saturday, July 22, replete with a local vendor market, live music, themed cocktails, photo opportunities and a costume contest for the best Best Barbie and Ken get-ups. The event will run 2-6 p.m. 723 S. Alamo, (210) 223-1285, Barbie Brunch Pop Up Event on Facebook.
For Barbie fans with their own Taffy (yes, Barbie has a dog, where have you been?), Hops & Hounds
will host an all-day Barbie Puppy Pool Day Saturday, July 22. Wearing pink is highly encouraged for all humans and puppers, and the spot will offer themed drink specials, doggie pools, local vendors and live music by Chris Lopez. The event is free, and all ages are welcome until 9 p.m., at which point the venue turns into a 21-and-up joint. 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 592-9400, hopsandhoundsllc.com
.
Deco Ballroom and Event Center
will host a Barbie Blowout Dance Party Saturday, July 22, from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. The center encourages guests to don their best Barbie-inspired outfits for dancing and photo opportunities. Vendors will also be present, doling out Barbie-inspired goods. Tickets to the 18-and-up event are $10-$40. 1906 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 501-4405, Barbie Blowout Dance Party on Eventbrite.
New-ish Stone Oak spot Ace of Steaks
will host a Barbie Themed Networking Brunch Sunday, July 30, featuring guest speakers and a brunch spread fit for the plastic queen. The event is $30 to attend and will run 1-5 p.m. 20626 Stone Oak Parkway #103, (210) 446-4600, Barbie Themed Networking Brunch on Facebook.
Looking ahead, Dignowity Hill venue The Rock Box
will host a Let’s Go Party: A Barbie Themed Dance Night on Friday, August 11. Attendees can expect Barbie-inspired photo walls for selfies, a DJ playing bops by pop stars featured on the Barbie
soundtrack, themed cocktails and a costume contest. Doors for the all-ages party open at 8 p.m. and tickets are $15-$20. 1223 Houston St., Let’s Go Party on Eventbrite.
