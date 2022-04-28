Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Beloved San Antonio lunch spot W.D. Deli will begin Saturday service in May

The announcement comes one month after the business changed hands.

By on Thu, Apr 28, 2022 at 10:52 am

click to enlarge Broadway eatery W.D. Deli will open on Saturdays starting May 7. - FACEBOOK / W.D. DELI
Facebook / W.D. Deli
Broadway eatery W.D. Deli will open on Saturdays starting May 7.
W.D. Deli’s isn't just for the workweek anymore. Starting May 7, the popular north-of-downtown lunch spot will open on Saturdays.

The eatery shared the news via social media, saying it will sling sandwiches, soups and salads Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The announcement comes a month after longtime owners Wayne Beers and Michael Bobo sold the business to local couple Steve Clemens and Kelly Palubiak.
Beers and Bobo served up casual lunches and brunches in the distinctive converted two-story home at 3123 Broadway, for more than three decades, drawing diners from all over the city. The deli is also known for hosting events ranging from weddings to wakes, and it frequently caters lunches for local businesses.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio
The Last Slice 3021 MacArthur View, (210) 994-5661, thelastslicepizza.com Build your own pizza if you wish, or choose from the selection of house pizzas. There’s even a vegan pizza sans cheese for those with dietary concerns. Photo via Instagram / thelastslice3021

25 essential San Antonio pizza spots everybody should try at least once
NOLA Brunch & Beignets 720 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com An obvious option for brunch, this Nawlins spot is a brunch godsend. Although not open on Mondays and Tuesdays, NOLA serves up sugary beignets (try them stuffed with lemon curd!) and other French Quarter Classics until 2 p.m Wednesday-Sunday. For something more filling (and maybe not so sweet), try the Blue Crab Omelette, Shrimp & Grits or Egg Rockafella. Photo via Instagram / versonphoto

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long

