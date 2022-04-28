Beloved San Antonio lunch spot W.D. Deli will begin Saturday service in May

click to enlarge Facebook / W.D. Deli Broadway eatery W.D. Deli will open on Saturdays starting May 7.

W.D. Deli’s isn't just for the workweek anymore. Starting May 7, the popular north-of-downtown lunch spot will open on Saturdays.The eatery shared the news via social media, saying it will sling sandwiches, soups and salads Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The announcement comes a month after longtime owners Wayne Beers and Michael Bobo sold the business to local couple Steve Clemens and Kelly Palubiak.Beers and Bobo served up casual lunches and brunches in the distinctive converted two-story home at 3123 Broadway, for more than three decades, drawing diners from all over the city. The deli is also known for hosting events ranging from weddings to wakes, and it frequently caters lunches for local businesses.