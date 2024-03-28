Beloved San Antonio snack shop Jefferson Bodega shutting down

Facebook / Jefferson Bodega Jefferson Bodega was known for sponsoring events such as block parties, fundraisers, pop-ups and markets.

Popular West side snack shop Jefferson Bodega will close permanently, but owners Lisa and Luke Horgan promise "new horizons and fresh challenges" are in their future.The married business owners shared news of the closure in a Wednesday Facebook post. They thanked fans for supporting the business and creating lasting memories."It’s with both excitement and a touch of nostalgia that we announce the closure of Bodega," the post read. "While this chapter may be drawing to a close, the memories we’ve created together will forever remain etched in our hearts."Jefferson Bodega opened in 2019 and quickly became a popular spot for residents and students in the Jefferson High School area. Culinarily adventurous folks from other parts of the city also flocked to the business, located at 1005 Donaldson Ave., to peruse its massive selection of imported snacks, craft beer and ramen.The bodega also strove to pull the community out of its pandemic funk by sponsoring events such as block parties, fundraisers, pop-ups and markets.The post didn't include a closure date for Jefferson Bodega, nor did it detail what's up next for the Horgans and their "Bodega fam." Thereached for that information and will update this story if we learn more.