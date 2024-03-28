Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Beloved San Antonio snack shop Jefferson Bodega shutting down

The Bodega's massive selection of imported snacks, craft beer and ramen made it a destination for the culinarily adventurous.

By on Thu, Mar 28, 2024 at 11:10 am

Share on Nextdoor
Jefferson Bodega was known for sponsoring events such as block parties, fundraisers, pop-ups and markets. - Facebook / Jefferson Bodega
Facebook / Jefferson Bodega
Jefferson Bodega was known for sponsoring events such as block parties, fundraisers, pop-ups and markets.
Popular West side snack shop Jefferson Bodega will close permanently, but owners Lisa and Luke Horgan promise "new horizons and fresh challenges" are in their future.

The married business owners shared news of the closure in a Wednesday Facebook post. They thanked fans for supporting the business and creating lasting memories.

"It’s with both excitement and a touch of nostalgia that we announce the closure of Bodega," the post read. "While this chapter may be drawing to a close, the memories we’ve created together will forever remain etched in our hearts."

Jefferson Bodega opened in 2019 and quickly became a popular spot for residents and students in the Jefferson High School area. Culinarily adventurous folks from other parts of the city also flocked to the business, located at 1005 Donaldson Ave., to peruse its massive selection of imported snacks, craft beer and ramen.

The bodega also strove to pull the community out of its pandemic funk by sponsoring events such as block parties, fundraisers, pop-ups and markets.

The post didn't include a closure date for Jefferson Bodega, nor did it detail what's up next for the Horgans and their "Bodega fam." The Current reached for that information and will update this story if we learn more.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's iconic Dry Dock Oyster Bar has reopened and is now BYOB

By Nina Rangel

Dry Dock Oyster Bar shut down in February after the restaurant's owners were locked out.

Owners of San Antonio's Up Scale closing restaurant, moving Little Em's into it

By Nina Rangel

Little Em's Oyster Bar will reopen in a bigger space later this year.

San Antonio-based Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen opening fourth location

By Nina Rangel

Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen currently operates three locations, including one on the Riverwalk. Work on a fourth is expected to wrap up in spring of 2205.

Major renovations coming to San Antonio's Central Market store this spring

By Nina Rangel

A rendering shows the exterior of the redesigned San Antonio Central Market store.

Cocktail punches taste great as the weather warms, and these highlight San Antonio producers

By Nina Rangel

These recipes will keep guests smiling while supporting creators of local flavors.

Non-alcoholic beers have improved, and San Antonio stores carry some worth a sip

By Ron Bechtol

Athletic Brewing, Nada, Samuel Adams and Best Day Brewing all offer non-alcoholic beer options.

Golden Meals Moroccan offers many flavors, excels when it sticks to its home turf

By Ron Bechtol

Golden Meals specializes in traditional Moroccan tagines along with a wide selection of Eastern-Mediterranean dishes.

March 20, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us