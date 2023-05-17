Beloved San Antonio taco spot Taquería Datapoint reopens with new look after 2020 fire

Fans were devastated when damage from a 2020 fire forced the business to operate from a food truck.

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 1:02 pm

Taquería Datapoint has reopened on Medical Drive.
Taquería Datapoint has reopened on Medical Drive.
After a years-long hiatus, San Antonio's revered Taquería Datapoint has reopened, serving up Mexican standards in a refreshed space.

The Medical Center staple shared the news in a recent Facebook post. It's likely to be welcome news for fans, who were devastated when damage from a 2020 fire forced the business, located at 4063 Medical Drive, to close down.

“Great news! We're open and excited to serve you!” the post read.

While repairs and renovations were being made on the space, the company operated a food truck in front of the shuttered business.

The business also operates two other locations, one at 1702 W. Gramercy Place near Woodlawn Lake, and another at 4503 De Zavala Road. The De Zavala location opened last summer.

