Bier Fest returning to SeaWorld San Antonio this Friday

The annual brew-focused event will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through early September.

By on Tue, Aug 8, 2023 at 2:12 pm

SeaWorld San Antonio is raising a frosty glass to the end of summer with the start of Bier Fest.
Instagram / seaworldtexas
SeaWorld San Antonio is raising a frosty glass to the end of summer with the start of Bier Fest.
SeaWorld San Antonio is raising a frosty glass to the end of summer with Bier Fest, an annual German-inspired celebration that showcases a wide range of international brews.

Kicking off this Friday, Bier Fest will take place at the park every Friday through Sunday through the first weekend of September. It also will include Labor Day, which falls on Monday, Sept. 4.

During those days, enthusiasts who fork over $40 for a lanyard can stroll the park and nosh on Bavarian-inspired cuisine while sampling up to 10 beers produced by brewers from the United States, Germany, New Zealand and Mexico. Those who are park members will get three additional samples.

For those who crave Texas brews, Fredericksburg's Alstadt Brewery, Shiner's Spoetzl Brewing and San Antonio's Alamo Brewery and Ranger Creek will be provide samples for the event. Other beverages, including wine, frozen drinks and sodas also be available.

Sea World is located at 10500 SeaWorld Drive, in far Northwest San Antonio. The waterpark hosted its first Bier Fest in 2018.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

