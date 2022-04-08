Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Big Chicken, Fiesta Food Prices: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant chain is headed to San Antonio, and more of this week's top food news.

By on Fri, Apr 8, 2022 at 3:10 pm

click to enlarge Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken will make an expansion into Texas. - PHOTO COURTESY BIG CHICKEN
Photo Courtesy Big Chicken
Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken will make an expansion into Texas.
The Current's most-read food stories were all over the map this week. Or should that be "all over the menu?"

Either way, those stories ran the gamut from fried chicken two ways to a festival that's nacho run-of-the-mill party. Details also emerged about an annual celebration of Texas craft beer, and a rising local chef gave our readers a glimpse into her rough-and-tumble beginnings.

Current readers were here for all of it. Read on for more.
Food & Drink Slideshows

Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Oblate Cafe 904 Oblate Dr, (210) 826-3363, facebook.com/Oblate-cafe Oblate Cafe is the quintessential hole-in-the-wall diner, offering no-frills and amazing food. It may have a limited menu, but everything from the Texas Style Steak Sandwich to their burgers will have you coming back for more. It’s super reasonably priced too! Photo via Facebook / Oblate Cafe

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now
Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410
These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

