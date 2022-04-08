Big Chicken, Fiesta Food Prices: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Big Chicken Shaquille O’Neal-owned Big Chicken will make an expansion into Texas.

The's most-read food stories were all over the map this week. Or should that be "all over the menu?"Either way, those stories ran the gamut from fried chicken two ways to a festival that'srun-of-the-mill party. Details also emerged about an annual celebration of Texas craft beer, and a rising local chef gave our readers a glimpse into her rough-and-tumble beginnings.readers were here for all of it. Read on for more.