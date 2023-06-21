Big Hops New Braunfels is holding Saturday silent auction so it can stay in business

Facebook / Big Hops New Braunfels Big Hops New Braunfels opened in the fall of 2021.

The New Braunfels location of the Big Hops taproom chain is on the brink of closure, and it's holding a weekend silent auction to raise funds, according to the owners.The business shared news of the impending closure in a Monday Facebook post, noting that a silent auction of decor — including a custom painting and metal brewery wall signs— will take place this Saturday.“The painting is the centerpiece of the taproom,” co-owner Donovan Thomson said of the colorful piece by Austin-based artist Stanton Pitman. “I had it commissioned, and it’s been hanging since the opening of the bar.”While Big Hops New Braunfels hasn't closed yet, the owners said in the Facebook post that they want to make sure items connected to the taproom go to good homes."We aren’t closing yet but we don’t want the doors closed with our memories in it," the post added.Thomson, a local influencer and military veteran, opened Big Hops New Braunfels in the fall 2021 alongside fellow vet Audi Paredes. The tap room offers the same rotating draft system, beer-focused events and brewpub-style fare familiar to regulars at other Big Hops locations.Big Hops New Braunfels is located at 2188 TX-46, Suite 107. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 3-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight and Sunday from noon-8 p.m.