VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Big Hops New Braunfels is holding Saturday silent auction so it can stay in business

'We aren’t closing yet but we don’t want the doors closed with our memories in it,' a Monday social media post said.

By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 2:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Big Hops New Braunfels opened in the fall of 2021. - Facebook / Big Hops New Braunfels
Facebook / Big Hops New Braunfels
Big Hops New Braunfels opened in the fall of 2021.
The New Braunfels location of the Big Hops taproom chain is on the brink of closure, and it's holding a weekend silent auction to raise funds, according to the owners.

The business shared news of the impending closure in a Monday Facebook post, noting that a silent auction of decor — including a custom painting and metal brewery wall signs— will take place this Saturday.  

“The painting is the centerpiece of the taproom,” co-owner Donovan Thomson said of the colorful piece by Austin-based artist Stanton Pitman. “I had it commissioned, and it’s been hanging since the opening of the bar.”

While Big Hops New Braunfels hasn't closed yet, the owners said in the Facebook post that they want to make sure items connected to the taproom go to good homes.

"We aren’t closing yet but we don’t want the doors closed with our memories in it," the post added.

Thomson, a local influencer and military veteran, opened Big Hops New Braunfels in the fall 2021 alongside fellow vet Audi Paredes. The tap room offers the same rotating draft system, beer-focused events and brewpub-style fare familiar to regulars at other Big Hops locations.

Big Hops New Braunfels is located at 2188 TX-46, Suite 107. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 3-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight and Sunday from noon-8 p.m.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Grand opening for San Antonio Irish Pub Francis Bogside set for Friday June 23

By Brandon Rodriguez

Adjacent to the main barroom, Francis Bogside includes a secondary room with extensive wine offerings.

San Antonio all-you-can-eat sushi spot Izumi opens new location in nearby Schertz

By Nina Rangel

Izumi Sushi & Hibachi is known for its massive sushi boats and its all-you-can-eat pricing.

Longtime San Antonio lunch spot and bakery Twin Sisters closing permanently

By Nina Rangel

Alamo Heights mainstay Twin Sister Bakery & Cafe is known for its homestyle breakfast and lunch fare, often served with a hippy health-food twist.

San Antonio Burger Week is back — and it once again benefits the SA Food Bank

By Nina Rangel and Brandon Rodriguez

Mad Pecker Brewing will offer its Jalapeno Bacon Jammin' Burger during San Antonio Burger Week.

Also in Food & Drink

Summer Sipping: These cocktails create a perfect remedy for San Antonio's scorching heat

By Nina Rangel

Summertime fruit is perfect for muddling and juicing for a boozy libation.

El Pastor Es Mi Señor is worthy of its recent inclusion in Neflix's Taco Chronicles

By Ron Bechtol

El Pastor Es Mi Señor was featured in the latest iteration of Netflix's Taco Chronicles.

Low-Octane Summer: With temps heating up, we sampled four N/A beer options with Texas ties

By Brandon Rodriguez and Nina Rangel

The sheer quantity of N/A options can leave novices scratching their heads.

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us