Bigger and sudsier: tickets to San Antonio Beer Festival on sale now

Jaime Monzon
Texas’ largest single-day beer fest is back for its sixteenth year.
Local beer lovers can raise their glasses to this news: tickets to the sixteenth annual San Antonio Beer Festival — Texas’ largest single-day beer fest — are on sale now.
The San Antonio Beer Festival is back for another round, offering more than 400 craft beers from over 150 local, regional and worldwide breweries, plus food from local restaurants, games, multiple DJ stages and vendors.
Jam-packed with unique casks and one-of-a-kind collaborations, the fest will take place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1– 6:30 p.m. at downtown’s Crockett Park. $100 VIP ticket holders will be admitted to the festival grounds one and a half hours early and granted access to a VIP zone. Other VIP perks include first access to rare and limited brews as well as dedicated VIP restrooms.
General Admission Plus — a $50 mid-tier option — guests will be allowed early entry at 1 p.m. and $40 General Admission ticketholders can enter the festival grounds at 2 p.m. All tickets include a sampling card, which allows guests to try one dozen two-ounce sample pours.
The San Antonio Beer Festival is for guests ages 21 and up and will happen rain or shine. Folks are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs — however, coolers are prohibited. Food and additional sample cards will be available for purchase.
Tickets are available at the San Antonio Beer Festival website
.
$40-$100, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2 p.m., Crockett Park, 1300 N. Main Ave., sanantoniobeerfestival.com.
