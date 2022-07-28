Bill Miller, Black Bear Diner: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

There was an outlier, however, and it also happened to be the most popular post this week. San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q announced it will begin paying its staff at the end of each shift. Innovative, or an accounting nightmare? Read on and make your call.
- San Antonio-based Bill Miller launches new policy to pay employees at end of their shifts
- We now know where California comfort food chain Black Bear Diner will set up shop in San Antonio
- New Braunfels Italian spot 188 South to close, reopen as Cody's Bistro and Lounge
- Breastaurant chain Twin Peaks set to bring its 'scenic views' to far Northeast San Antonio
- Detroit-style pizza chain Via 313 will open its first San Antonio location on Monday