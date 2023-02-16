Black Restaurant Week San Antonio kicks off Feb. 26, featuring nearly 30 restaurants, food trucks

click to enlarge
East Side staple Mark's Outing will participate in this year's Black Restaurant Week in San Antonio.
Black Restaurant Week San Antonio is back for 2023, reviving its partnership with Spurs legend Tim Duncan to raise money for the San Antoni Food Bank.
The weeklong fundraiser will kick off Sunday, Feb. 26.
Nearly 30 eateries, food trucks and health and wellness services will participate this year, raising awareness for local Black-owned businesses and generating funds for Food Bank.
Each restaurant will have special menu items for purchase, spanning a variety of cuisines. For every special sold Feb. 26 through March 6, $1 will benefit the Food Bank. Once again, the Tim Duncan Foundation will match the total donations.
Participating restaurants include longtime Eastside staples Ma Harper’s and Mark's Outing as well as plant-forward eateries Southern Roots Vegan Bakery and Sweet Yams. A complete list of is available at the Black Restaurant Week San Antonio website
