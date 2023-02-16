Black Restaurant Week San Antonio kicks off Feb. 26, featuring nearly 30 restaurants, food trucks

Participating restaurants such as Ma Harper’s, Mark's Outing and Southern Roots Vegan Bakery are raising money for the San Antonio Food Bank.

By on Thu, Feb 16, 2023 at 10:50 am

click to enlarge East Side staple Mark's Outing will participate in this year's Black Restaurant Week in San Antonio. - Instagram / marksouting
Instagram / marksouting
East Side staple Mark's Outing will participate in this year's Black Restaurant Week in San Antonio.
Black Restaurant Week San Antonio is back for 2023, reviving its partnership with Spurs legend Tim Duncan to raise money for the San Antoni Food Bank.

The weeklong fundraiser will kick off Sunday, Feb. 26.

Nearly 30 eateries, food trucks and health and wellness services will participate this year, raising awareness for local Black-owned businesses and generating funds for Food Bank.

Each restaurant will have special menu items for purchase, spanning a variety of cuisines. For every special sold Feb. 26 through March 6, $1 will benefit the Food Bank. Once again, the Tim Duncan Foundation will match the total donations.

Participating restaurants include longtime Eastside staples Ma Harper’s and Mark's Outing as well as plant-forward eateries Southern Roots Vegan Bakery and Sweet Yams. A complete list of is available at the Black Restaurant Week San Antonio website.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

