Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate opening of first San Antonio store with free drinks

The Portland-based chain also has two more San Antonio locations in the works, according to regulatory filings.

By on Mon, Aug 1, 2022 at 1:39 pm

Black Rock Coffee Bar will give away free drinks on Friday, Aug. 5.
Instagram / blackrocktexas
Black Rock Coffee Bar will give away free drinks on Friday, Aug. 5.
Portland-based Black Rock Coffee Bar will give away free beverages — caffeinated and otherwise — to celebrate the Friday, Aug. 5 grand opening of its first Alamo City store, MySA reports.

The shop, located at 11701 Blanco Road in Castle Hills, will open at 5 a.m. that day and continue its giveaway of coffee, energy drinks and other beverages until 9 p.m., according to the news site.

Black Rock has also filed plans with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to open additional San Antonio shops at 13980 Nacogdoches Road in the city's northeastern stretch and at 14635 Huebner Road in Shavano Park.

The chain operates more than 100 locations scattered across the West Coast, Idaho and Colorado, according to its website. TDLR filings also show the company has pending Texas locations in Plano, Houston, Hutto, Georgetown and Kyle.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Bar Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com Photo by Julian P. Ledezma

The best bars and nightlife spots in San Antonio, according to our readers
Best Burger Chris Madrid’s, 1900 Blanco Rd., (210) 735-3552, chrismadrids.com Photo via Instagram / chrismadrids

The best food and drinks in San Antonio, according to our readers
Jacala Mexican Restaurant 606 West Ave. West side institution Jacala burned down in March, marking the end of a chapter for one of the oldest restaurants in the city. The five-alarm fire burned almost everything in the restaurant and was declared a total loss by fire officials as they arrived at the scene. Photo via Google Maps

22 San Antonio-area restaurants we said goodbye to so far in 2022
Francis Bogside 803 S St Mary's St., (210) 369-9192, www.francisbogside.com It isn’t common to see Irish neighborhood bars in San Antonio but Francia Bogside, a rustic chic take on a traditional Irish pub, has changed that narrative for Southtown. This Southtown fave offers upscale pub fare alongside expertly-prepared craft cocktails, wine and beer. Photo via Instagram / francisbogside

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food & Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

By Ron Bechtol

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food &amp; Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

South Presa Street's three new bar additions offer differing takes on light and shade

By Ron Bechtol

Bar Ludivine, another South Presa newcomer, bills itself as a destination for both cocktails and lesser-known wines.

