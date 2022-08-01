Black Rock Coffee Bar will celebrate opening of first San Antonio store with free drinks

Instagram / blackrocktexas
Black Rock Coffee Bar will give away free drinks on Friday, Aug. 5.
Portland-based Black Rock Coffee Bar will give away free beverages — caffeinated and otherwise — to celebrate the Friday, Aug. 5 grand opening of its first Alamo City store, MySA reports
.
The shop, located at 11701 Blanco Road in Castle Hills, will open at 5 a.m. that day and continue its giveaway of coffee, energy drinks and other beverages until 9 p.m., according to the news site.
Black Rock has also filed plans with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation to open additional San Antonio shops at 13980 Nacogdoches Road in the city's northeastern stretch and at 14635 Huebner Road in Shavano Park.
The chain operates more than 100 locations scattered across the West Coast, Idaho and Colorado, according to its website. TDLR filings also show the company has pending Texas locations in Plano, Houston, Hutto, Georgetown and Kyle.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.