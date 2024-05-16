Bluefin Sushi & Ramen opens first San Antonio location at The Rim

Facebook / Bluefin Sushi & Ramen - RIM San Antonio
Bluefin Sushi & Ramen has opened a San Antonio location.
The Bluefin Sushi & Ramen has opened a restaurant in Northwest San Antonio shopping complex The Rim, the chain's first excursion outside its Austin-area home base.
The Alamo City location, 17711 W IH10 Suite 104, began serving on Friday, May 10, according a company Facebook post that was otherwise short on details. The spot's service hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
With the new restaurant, Bluefin now operates a total of five locations, according to the company's website. The others are located in Austin, Round Rock, Lakeway and Kyle.
In addition to the expected sashimi, nigiri, ramen and specialty rolls, Bluefin locations serve up small plates including crab puffs, calamari and fritto misto.
