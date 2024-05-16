SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Bluefin Sushi & Ramen opens first San Antonio location at The Rim

The new eatery is the chain's fifth, and the first location outside of its Austin-area home base.

By on Thu, May 16, 2024 at 12:13 pm

Bluefin Sushi & Ramen has opened a San Antonio location.
The Bluefin Sushi & Ramen has opened a restaurant in Northwest San Antonio shopping complex The Rim, the chain's first excursion outside its Austin-area home base.

The Alamo City location, 17711 W IH10 Suite 104, began serving on Friday, May 10, according a company Facebook post that was otherwise short on details. The spot's service hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

With the new restaurant, Bluefin now operates a total of five locations, according to the company's website. The others are located in Austin, Round Rock, Lakeway and Kyle.

In addition to the expected sashimi, nigiri, ramen and specialty rolls, Bluefin locations serve up small plates including crab puffs, calamari and fritto misto.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

May 1, 2024

