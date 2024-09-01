Bobbie's Cafe sets opening date for new North San Antonio location

The launch of the larger restaurant will take place shortly after Bobbie's shutters its longtime eatery at 6728 S. Flores St. The South Side location's last day of service will be this Monday, according to the daily.
The popular breakfast destination is moving into the former Magnolia Pancake Haus at 606 Embassy Oaks. That restaurant relocated to North Loop 1604 last summer.
The new Bobbie's will allow the owners to cut wait times for seating and expand operating hours, they previously told the Express-News. The North Side cafe also is expected to serve beer, wine and mimosas.
Bobbie's hasn't abandoned the South Side, however. The owners plan to open another location in the former Neptune’s Seafood House at 1922 Goliad Road. That's roughly four miles from the original cafe.
