Boerne BierFest returning next weekend with Texas craft brews, live music and more

Visitors will be able to sample pours from more than 30 regional and local brewers while raising money for Hill Country arts organizations.

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 10:05 am

click to enlarge Live music, craft brews and keg tossing are all part of Boerne BierFest. - Melissa Raelynn Arts for Boerne BierFest
Melissa Raelynn Arts for Boerne BierFest
Live music, craft brews and keg tossing are all part of Boerne BierFest.
The San Antonio area's beer-festival season will get a formal kickoff next weekend via the fifth annual Boerne BierFest, a brew-focused fundraiser for Hill Country arts initiatives.

The Saturday, Sept. 24 event will take place at Boerne's AgriCultural Museum and Arts Center, about 40 minutes north of San Antonio. Tickets include a commemorative stein that allows attendees to sample pours from more than 30 local and regional craft breweries.

Live music and an art market are also on tap. And so are beer-based competitions, including a keg toss and a homebrew competition, which gives home brewers a chance to win the coveted “Beer Belt.”

However, the “Masskrugstemmen,” or steinholding competition, remains the most popular of those contests, according to organizers. The feat of strength requires participants to hold a stein filled with a liter of beer — it weighs around 5.5 pounds — out from their bodies and parallel to the floor as long as possible. Adding to the drama, National Maskrugstemmen champions Jason Hurta (2014) and Deryk Lindsay (2016) will be on hand to judge.

click to enlarge Last year's “Masskrugstemmen,” or steinholding competition. - Courtesy Photo / Boerne BierFest
Courtesy Photo / Boerne BierFest
Last year's “Masskrugstemmen,” or steinholding competition.

The family-friendly event — a partnership between the Hill Country Council for the Arts with help from Majestic Ranch Arts Foundation — will run run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Food trucks will be on hand for the duration.

Tickets are on sale now for $30 or are available for $35 at the door.

Food & Drink Slideshows

The Cottage 3810 Broadway, (210) 463-9111, thecottageirishpub.com Transplants Phil and Gina Bentley will bring Ireland to the Alamo City this fall via The Cottage, a cozy Irish pub near the Witte Museum. Photo courtesy of The Cottage

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

