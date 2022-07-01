Bombshells, P. Terry's: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Bombshells Military-themed Bombshells' new West Side location is one of three planned for the Alamo City.

Openings and closings dominated the's most-read food stories of the week.Readers wanted to know all about San Antonio’s newest "brestaurant" chain, Bombshells, as well as the details about a new P. Terry’s location near downtown and plans for a Helotes food hall. What's more, plenty read up on the seemingly impromptu shuttering of a Mexico-based chain's two SA outlets.The outlier was an article about a fancy AF Italian culinary tour with one of the city’s most popular chefs. Read on to get caught up.