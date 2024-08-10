Bottoms up! Whiskey Business returning to San Antonio’s Witte Museum later this month

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Revelers enjoy spirits and food at a previous Whiskey Business event.

It’s almost time raise a glass to San Antonio’s premier whiskey-tasting event.

The Current’s 9th Annual Whiskey Business will take place Friday, Aug. 23, at the Witte Museum, giving attendees a chance to sample a wide array of whiskies, bourbons and scotches while exploring cuisine from the San Antonio area’s hottest restaurants.

The museum’s grounds and select exhibits will serve as a cultural backdrop for educational seminars, conversations with brand ambassadors, live music, multiple DJ stages and other entertainment. Craft beer and wine also will be available.

Proceeds from the 21-and-up event benefit the Witte Museum.

General admission tickets remain and are available at sawhiskeybusiness.com, according to organizers.

The $80 GA tickets include admission, food and drink samples plus access to Sipping Sessions, where distillers offer insights into their products. VIP tickets that include valet parking, access to rare spirits samples and special food and drink experiences are also available.

Spirits makers offering samples at this year’s Whiskey Business will include Brugal, Devil’s River, Rebecca Creek, Texas Ranger, Penelope Bourbon, Blue Run Spirits and dozens more.

Guests also can look forward to curated bites from San Antonio restaurants including The Good Kind, Tu Asador Mexican Steakhouse, Cosmic Cakery, Cakes by Felicia, The Moon’s Daughters, Stella Public House, Tributary, COVER 3, Cuarto de Kilo Mesquite Mexican Burgers, The Jerk Shack and others.