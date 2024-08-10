WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Bottoms up! Whiskey Business returning to San Antonio’s Witte Museum later this month

Attendees sample a wide array of whiskies, bourbons and scotches while tasting food from SA's hottest restaurants.

By on Sat, Aug 10, 2024 at 10:38 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Revelers enjoy spirits and food at a previous Whiskey Business event. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Revelers enjoy spirits and food at a previous Whiskey Business event.
It’s almost time raise a glass to San Antonio’s premier whiskey-tasting event.

The Current’s 9th Annual Whiskey Business will take place Friday, Aug. 23, at the Witte Museum, giving attendees a chance to sample a wide array of whiskies, bourbons and scotches while exploring cuisine from the San Antonio area’s hottest restaurants.

The museum’s grounds and select exhibits will serve as a cultural backdrop for educational seminars, conversations with brand ambassadors, live music, multiple DJ stages and other entertainment. Craft beer and wine also will be available.

Proceeds from the 21-and-up event benefit the Witte Museum.

General admission tickets remain and are available at sawhiskeybusiness.com, according to organizers.

The $80 GA tickets include admission, food and drink samples plus access to Sipping Sessions, where distillers offer insights into their products. VIP tickets that include valet parking, access to rare spirits samples and special food and drink experiences are also available.

Spirits makers offering samples at this year’s Whiskey Business will include Brugal, Devil’s River, Rebecca Creek, Texas Ranger, Penelope Bourbon, Blue Run Spirits and dozens more.

Guests also can look forward to curated bites from San Antonio restaurants including The Good Kind, Tu Asador Mexican Steakhouse, Cosmic Cakery, Cakes by Felicia, The Moon’s Daughters, Stella Public House, Tributary, COVER 3, Cuarto de Kilo Mesquite Mexican Burgers, The Jerk Shack and others.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Delivery service Favor crowns six San Antonio restaurants as winners in its annual awards

By Stephanie Koithan

Smoke Shack won in Favor's Best Barbecue category for San Antonio.

Visit San Antonio paying $270,000 for city's restaurants to appear in Michelin Guide Texas

By Michael Karlis

Christopher Cullum of Cullum's Attaboy assembles a plate in his restaurant's kitchen. San Antonio tourism officials hope the city's inclusion in the forthcoming Michelin Guide Texas will further elevate the profile of its food scene.

San Antonio's first CosMc's location to hold grand opening this weekend

By Michael Karlis

The beverage-led chain focuses on menu items for those combatting the "3 p.m. slump."

Acclaimed San Antonio-area burger spot Alamo Springs Cafe permanently closed

By Adam Doe

Alamo Springs Cafe is known for its burgers and down-home vibes.

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us