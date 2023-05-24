Bovino's Brazilian Steakhouse in San Antonio closing ‘for the time being’

Instagram / bovinosoftexas
A staffer at Bovino's cooks tableside.
The Mexico-based Bovino's Brazilian Steakhouse & Seafood chain is shutting its Northwest San Antonio location “for the time being," according to a social media post.
The restaurant, which opened around two years ago at the Shops at La Cantera, shared the news Tuesday on Facebook but provided no specifics about why it's closing. The Current
reached out to the company for more information but didn't receive a response by press time.
“We are saddened to announce that we will be closing our doors for the time being,” the post read. “Unfortunately, due to reasons out of our control we have taken a step away and will be closed until further notice.”
The restaurant opened in January 2021
under the name Bovino’s Churrascaría. Its menu centered around a Portuguese and Spanish style of grilling meat that's prominent in Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina.
The chain's Alamo City outpost also seems to have undergone a rebrand at some point between September of 2022 and the closure announcement. On its social media accounts, it's now identified as Bovino's Brazilian Steakhouse & Seafood.
