Box Lunch: San Antonio restaurants offer a variety of bento options perfect for daytime dining

Japanese bento boxes are a perfect way to shake up workday lunches. They feature a variety of foods, artfully arranged, and tend to emphasize fresh, healthy ingredients that don't leave diners weighed down for the rest of the day.

Fortunately, a growing number of San Antonio restaurants offer bento in varieties that range from traditional to contemporary and feature anything from sushi to pork belly to spicy tofu as a centerpiece.

The word "bento" is said to have originated with 16th-century Japanese military commander Oda Nobunaga, who fed large numbers of people at his castle by offering simple meals prepared for each visitor.

Nowadays, the term refers to a lunch arranged in a box with separate compartments for each food item. Typically, steamed rice occupies the largest section, along with a variety of veggies and a protein or two. They may feature sushi rolls or nigiri, a fresh or pickled salad and something deep-fried such as gyoza or tempura-battered vegetables.

Here's a rundown of half a dozen San Antonio restaurants offering bento boxes perfect for a midday munch.

Piranha Izakaya

This central San Antonio sushi spot offers two bento choices for lunch. Just be warned: they may not be served in a sectioned tray. Even so, they hit the spot. Choose between a sushi or nigiri bento, include either five pieces of sushi or seven pieces of nigiri selected by the chef, alongside a tuna or California roll and a small house salad. The Alamo Quarry-area eatery sources prized ingredients such as Maguro tuna, also known as Northern bluefin — the darkest red and fattiest of the species. Maguro's distinctive flavor and firm texture make it a solid choice for sashimi. While control freaks may be nervous about letting the chef make the calls, Piranha is one of those spots where guests can rest assured that whatever sushi or nigiri makes its way into the box will be fresh and flavorful. $12, 260 E. Basse Road, (210) 822-1088, piranhaizakaya.com.

Botika

Even though Peruvian-Asian fusion eatery Botika is more than a sushi bar, Venezuela-born Chef Geronimo Lopez's focus on fresh sushi is apparent. Botika's approach to cuisine and presentation is decidedly contemporary, and that extends to its lunchtime bento box, which changes daily. Lopez's selections often include some of his favorite "Chifa" (Chinese-Peruvian) and "Nikkei" (Japanese-Peruvian) dishes, such as a saucy, savory beef and broccoli and a cold noodle salad loaded with edamame, mint and carrying the perfect hint of heat. One recent bento adventure offered a small but tangy pickled red cabbage slaw that proved a tasty palate cleanser. Fried plantains dusted with powdered sugar provided a sweet ending to the meal. $15, 303 Pearl Parkway, #111, (210) 670-7684, botikapearl.com.

Godai Sushi Bar & Japanese Restaurant

Northside sushi mainstay Godai's uber-fresh seafood and easygoing vibes have made it a favorite since opening in 2005. Chef-owner William "Goro" Pitchford creates sushi masterpieces with more than 20 different types of seafood, some of which make their way into the eatery's weekly bento box offerings. The protein choices have shifted over the years — at various times, the options have included chicken teriyaki, chicken katsu, fried whitefish and breaded pork or chicken cutlets — but the serving size and quality remain consistent. Each of Godai's bentos includes the main dish and rice, two pieces of nigiri, two to three small sushi pieces, tempura-fried veggies and a delightfully light cucumber salad. Pitchford also throws in a house salad and small miso soup. Prices vary, 11203 West Ave., (210) 348-6781, godaisushisa.com.

Wild Goji

Tucked away in a North Central San Antonio strip center, Wild Goji is known for massive sushi-filled boats and piping hot ramen. At lunch though, bento also gets a starring role — especially the savory basil beef option. The garlic-marinated strip steak is sautéed with Thai basil, onions, mushrooms and cilantro. The box also includes a serving of steamed rice, salad with ginger dressing, four California roll pieces and a pair of pillowy, hand-formed steamed dumplings. Each bento lunch option is also served with a cup of miso soup. What's more, Wild Goji can be a go-to when planning lunch with friends on plant-based diets. Tofu in a spicy brown sauce serves as a centerpiece for its vegetarian-friendly bento. $12-$15, 7115 Blanco Road, #110, (210) 277-0638, wildgojisatx.com.

Sushi Seven

When looking for a lunch option stacked to the gills with fresh fish, Sushi Seven is where it's at. As its name suggests, the centerpiece of the chain's chirashi bento features a variety of raw fish along with other ingredients such as Japanese omelet artfully arranged atop a bed of sushi rice. Agedashi tofu, four California roll pieces and seaweed salad complete the box. Each bento option also includes miso soup. Sushi Seven's rice, in particular, is a standout thanks to its balance of rice vinegar and kombu, or kelp. Perfectly prepared rice is essential to the chirashi bento, since the seasoning cuts through the fattiness of raw fish such as salmon and tuna. Sushi Seven's nigiri bento box is another alluring option thanks to its crispy fried gyoza. $14-$16, multiple locations, sushi-seven.com.

Artea

Although bubble tea is the star attraction at Artea, the mini-chain also serves up a menu of Asian-inspired eats, including two bento boxes. The focal point of the chashu bento is a pair of pork belly slices braised in soy sauce, sake and mirin and served with spicy mayo. Pot stickers, an ajitsuke soft boiled egg, a small mandarin salad and rice complete the box. Most often seen in steamy bowls of ramen, Japanese chashu pork belly is tender, salty, sweet, fatty and melts in the mouth, making it an excellent choice for a lunchtime bento. The preparation of the chashu suggests the crew in Artea's kitchens knows what it's doing. Rendering a tough cut such as pork belly tender takes both time and expertise. $12.50, multiple locations, drinkartea.com.

