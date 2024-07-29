Brazilian steakhouse chain Avenida Brazil has opened its first San Antonio restaurant

Instagram / avenidabrazilsteakhouse
Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse has made its first move outside of Houston.
The Houston-based Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse chain has made its San Antonio debut.
After teasing plans earlier this year
to open a restaurant at 17660 Henderson Pass, Avenida Brazil began serving hungry carnivores on July 20 in a soft opening, according to an Instagram post from the company. The Alamo City store has also been added to Avenida Brazil's corporate web page
.
"Step into our vibrant new space, where modern meets cozy," the Instagram post said. "We’ve created the atmosphere perfect for family dinners, date nights, or catching up with friends — and every corner is Instagram-worthy! We can’t wait for you to experience the magic we’ve been cooking up."
Avenida Brazil's four restaurants specialize in all-you-can-eat "Gaucho-style" dining, which originated in Southern Brazil. The family-owned chain offers $55 dinners that include unlimited grilled meats, including steaks, pork and chicken, along with hot sides and access to its extensive salad bar.
The company's San Antonio location — its first outside of Houston — formerly housed Los Cabriteros Mexican restaurant.
