Brazilian steakhouse chain Avenida Brazil has opened its first San Antonio restaurant

The family-owned Houston chain specializes in all-you-can-eat dinners featuring grilled meats and an extensive salad bar.

By on Mon, Jul 29, 2024 at 10:01 am

Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse has made its first move outside of Houston.
Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse has made its first move outside of Houston.
The Houston-based Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse chain has made its San Antonio debut.

After teasing plans earlier this year to open a restaurant at 17660 Henderson Pass, Avenida Brazil began serving hungry carnivores on July 20 in a soft opening, according to an Instagram post from the company. The Alamo City store has also been added to Avenida Brazil's corporate web page.

"Step into our vibrant new space, where modern meets cozy," the Instagram post said. "We’ve created the atmosphere perfect for family dinners, date nights, or catching up with friends — and every corner is Instagram-worthy! We can’t wait for you to experience the magic we’ve been cooking up."

Avenida Brazil's four restaurants specialize in all-you-can-eat "Gaucho-style" dining, which originated in Southern Brazil. The family-owned chain offers $55 dinners that include unlimited grilled meats, including steaks, pork and chicken, along with hot sides and access to its extensive salad bar.

The company's San Antonio location — its first outside of Houston — formerly housed Los Cabriteros Mexican restaurant.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

