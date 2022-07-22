Breastaurant chain Twin Peaks set to bring its 'scenic views' to far Northeast San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Twin Peaks Twin Peaks will bring its sports bar vibes to San Antonio’s far northeast side next month.

Dallas-based “breastaurant” chain Twin Peaks will bring its sports bar vibes to far Northeast San Antonio next month, posting up near the city’s only IKEA store.The new location — at 3050 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy. — will open August 22, bringing more than 150 jobs to the area. It will offer more than 65 flat screen TVs, a fire pit and patio alongside the draft beer and bar food that’s made the chain famous.Well, that’swhat’s made the chain famous.Unique to this location will be a bar menu that aims to offer something for everyone, whether they prefer a rare bourbon, whiskey or tequila poured over a crystal-clear ice ball by the fireplace or a hand-crafted cocktail featuring many local brands, a release states.The new Twin Peaks location will also feature the chain’s made-from-scratch fare, featuring longtime favorites such as hand-smashed burgers and beer-battered chicken tenders, as well as a slew of new menu items such as sweet and smoky ribs served with three cheese mac and cheese and creamy coleslaw.Following the grand opening, its hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.The Live Oak store will be the fourth San Antonio Twin Peaks location.