Breastaurant chain Twin Peaks set to bring its 'scenic views' to far Northeast San Antonio

The Live Oak store will be the fourth San Antonio Twin Peaks location.

By on Fri, Jul 22, 2022 at 10:55 am

click to enlarge Twin Peaks will bring its sports bar vibes to San Antonio’s far northeast side next month. - Courtesy Photo / Twin Peaks
Courtesy Photo / Twin Peaks
Twin Peaks will bring its sports bar vibes to San Antonio’s far northeast side next month.
Dallas-based “breastaurant” chain Twin Peaks will bring its sports bar vibes to far Northeast San Antonio next month, posting up near the city’s only IKEA store.

The new location — at 3050 IKEA-RBFCU Pkwy. — will open August 22, bringing more than 150 jobs to the area. It will offer more than 65 flat screen TVs, a fire pit and patio alongside the draft beer and bar food that’s made the chain famous.

Well, that’s mostly what’s made the chain famous.

Unique to this location will be a bar menu that aims to offer something for everyone, whether they prefer a rare bourbon, whiskey or tequila poured over a crystal-clear ice ball by the fireplace or a hand-crafted cocktail featuring many local brands, a release states.

The new Twin Peaks location will also feature the chain’s made-from-scratch fare, featuring longtime favorites such as hand-smashed burgers and beer-battered chicken tenders, as well as a slew of new menu items such as sweet and smoky ribs served with three cheese mac and cheese and creamy coleslaw.

Following the grand opening, its hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The Live Oak store will be the fourth San Antonio Twin Peaks location.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Thai Lucky 102 Navarro St. Ste. 101, (210) 888-1096, thailuckysushibar.com This downtown thai hotspot will leave your tummy full and spirits high. Thai Lucky Sushi adds to the heart of San Antonio with its authentic Thai and sushi cuisines. Photo via Instagram / thailuckysushibar

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists
25. Sabores Cali Baja Mexican Grill 2414 Babcock Rd #100, (210) 255-1832, saborescalibaja.com “Everything you would want from a good Mexican place. I personally prefer Tex-Mex to Cal-Mex, but DAMN does this place deliver. I would HIGHLY recommend you try it. Sabores stands as stiff competition in the local Mexican cuisine game.” – James P. Photo via Instagram / saborescalibaja

The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp
Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town

Food & Drink Slideshows

Thai Lucky 102 Navarro St. Ste. 101, (210) 888-1096, thailuckysushibar.com This downtown thai hotspot will leave your tummy full and spirits high. Thai Lucky Sushi adds to the heart of San Antonio with its authentic Thai and sushi cuisines. Photo via Instagram / thailuckysushibar

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists
25. Sabores Cali Baja Mexican Grill 2414 Babcock Rd #100, (210) 255-1832, saborescalibaja.com “Everything you would want from a good Mexican place. I personally prefer Tex-Mex to Cal-Mex, but DAMN does this place deliver. I would HIGHLY recommend you try it. Sabores stands as stiff competition in the local Mexican cuisine game.” – James P. Photo via Instagram / saborescalibaja

The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp
Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town

Food & Drink Slideshows

Thai Lucky 102 Navarro St. Ste. 101, (210) 888-1096, thailuckysushibar.com This downtown thai hotspot will leave your tummy full and spirits high. Thai Lucky Sushi adds to the heart of San Antonio with its authentic Thai and sushi cuisines. Photo via Instagram / thailuckysushibar

20 downtown San Antonio restaurants that aren't just for tourists
25. Sabores Cali Baja Mexican Grill 2414 Babcock Rd #100, (210) 255-1832, saborescalibaja.com “Everything you would want from a good Mexican place. I personally prefer Tex-Mex to Cal-Mex, but DAMN does this place deliver. I would HIGHLY recommend you try it. Sabores stands as stiff competition in the local Mexican cuisine game.” – James P. Photo via Instagram / saborescalibaja

The 25 most popular San Antonio restaurants right now, according to Yelp
Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash

Everyone we saw at San Antonio bar The Squeezebox's sixth-anniversary bash
Tacos Ricos 8025 Bandera Rd., (210) 543-7244, tacosricosbandera.wixsite.com This unassuming yet bright-yellow building houses well-filled breakfast tacos made with handmade tortillas. Crowd pleasers include the barbacoa and bean and cheese tacos, but with such an expansive menu, it’s hard to play favorites here. Photo via Instagram / tacosricos.sa

These 24 San Antonio spots serve the best breakfast tacos in town

Trending

Southtown San Antonio's Francis Bogside Irish pub to relocate at the end of the month

By Nina Rangel

Francia Bogside will relocate its rustic chic take on a traditional Irish pub this summer.

Irish pub The Cottage opening in old Picante Grill space on San Antonio’s Broadway corridor

By Nina Rangel

Irish pub The Cottage opening in old Picante Grill space on San Antonio’s Broadway corridor

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

Tickets now on sale for San Antonio’s anticipated four-day Texas Wine + Food Festival

By Nina Rangel

Tickets to Culinaria's latest venture, the highly anticipated Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival, are now on sale.

Also in Food & Drink

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

By Nina Rangel

The owner of Black Potion bets San Antonio is ready to embrace a bar for board games (and more)

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food & Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

By Ron Bechtol

A casual feel pervades at Five Points Food &amp; Drink, but the kitchen works at an elevated level

South Presa Street's three new bar additions offer differing takes on light and shade

By Ron Bechtol

Bar Ludivine, another South Presa newcomer, bills itself as a destination for both cocktails and lesser-known wines.

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us