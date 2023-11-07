British transplants launching tea shop in San Antonio’s Stone Oak area

Unsplash / Melissa Walker Horn
The Old English Tea Shoppe will serve full English breakfasts and more.
A group of British transplants will bring their homeland’s fare stateside with the launch of The Old English Tea Shoppe, MySA reports
The eatery, located at 20122 Stone Oak Parkway, #105, is scheduled for a Tuesday, Nov. 21, opening, according to the news site. The business will serve full English breakfasts, afternoon teas and Sunday roasts, according to its website.
“[Afternoon tea] consists of three layers of cake on a pedestal as well as tea sandwiches,” owner Dr. Robb Kelly told MySA. “We hope [guests] take away a great time, first of all, a traditional time. [In a way] we want to put on a performance … rather than just serving people as they come through the door.”
Kelly — who's lived in Texas more than 20 years — is partners in The Old English Tea Shop with wife Janet Kelly and his sister and brother-in-law Sandra and Peter Marley.
Afternoon tea options at the restaurant will include sandwiches filled with cucumber, mayo-based egg salad, chicken salad, ham and mustard or Coronation chicken — a cold chicken salad with a curry kick, according to MySA. Salmon wraps are also an option.
Afternoon tea guests can also choose among savory options such as quiche, herb-cheddar scones, frittata or sausage rolls, the report notes. Scones with jam and cream and pastry and cake selections baked on-site round out the offerings.
The shop’s traditional British Sunday lunch — which will include hearty roasts of chicken, lamb and beef with Yorkshire pudding and gravy — is already generating buzz on social media, Kelly told MySA.
“Sunday lunch back in England is a special occasion,” he said. “Every single Brit that we’ve contacted is dying to try out the Sunday lunch.”
