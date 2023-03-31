Brooks Complex, Dimi Tsandoula: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

The upcoming expansion of several major brands across the Alamo City and a cocktail-focused charity event also interested readers.

By on Fri, Mar 31, 2023 at 2:54 pm

click to enlarge Dimi Tsandoula, patriarch of Mina & Dimi's Greek House, has died at 54. - Instagram / agreekhouse
Instagram / agreekhouse
Dimi Tsandoula, patriarch of Mina & Dimi's Greek House, has died at 54.
This week's most-read Current food news investigated the upcoming expansion of several major brands across the Alamo City — we're talking chains such as Dutch Bros. Coffee, MOD Pizza, Crumbl Cookies and Dave's Hot Chicken, to name a few — as well as a cocktail-focused charity event at La Ruina that benefited the San Antonio Food Bank.

Locals were also saddened to learn of the passing of Dimi Tsandoula, co-owner of longtime local eatery Mina & Dimi's Greek House. He was 54.

Read on for more.
South San Antonio's Brooks complex adding 10 chain restaurants in coming months

By Nina Rangel

Brooks was developed at the former site of Brooks AFB.

Second annual San Antonio Adobo Throwdown will celebrate Filipino food, culture August 5-6

By Nina Rangel

Pork adobo with hard-boiled eggs and rice is a popular dish in the Philippines.

Hangover-cure hotspot Waffle House plans expansion south of Austin. Could San Antonio be next?

By Nina Rangel

Hangover-cure hotspot Waffle House plans expansion south of Austin. Could San Antonio be next?

Little Bites: Wine and lavender festivals, new menus and cheap eats make San Antonio food news

By Nina Rangel

Ocho's new cocktail lineup.

The Pearl's Full Goods Diner may not be the cheapest brunch in town, but its value stacks up

By Ron Bechtol

Menu standouts include a carnitas torta, a loaded Hill Country salad and an indulgent steak and eggs plate.

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

With the ready-to-drink cocktail market taking off, Texas lawmakers weigh allowing them in grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

"I always knew I wanted [our products] to be liquor-based, and I knew the challenges that would come with that, particularly in Texas," said Amelia Lettieri, CEO of Austin-based RANCH2O Spirits.

