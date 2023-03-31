Brooks Complex, Dimi Tsandoula: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Locals were also saddened to learn of the passing of Dimi Tsandoula, co-owner of longtime local eatery Mina & Dimi's Greek House. He was 54.
Read on for more.
- South San Antonio's Brooks complex adding 10 chain restaurants in coming months
- Dimi Tsandoula, owner of longtime San Antonio eatery Mina & Dimi's Greek House, has died at 54
- Chick-fil-A's massive downtown San Antonio store will begin serving this Thursday
- Downtown bar La Ruina to hold charity event benefitting San Antonio Food Bank on Monday
- Hangover-cure hotspot Waffle House plans expansion south of Austin. Could San Antonio be next?
