Brooks Complex, Dimi Tsandoula: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / agreekhouse Dimi Tsandoula, patriarch of Mina & Dimi's Greek House, has died at 54.

This week's most-readfood news investigated the upcoming expansion of several major brands across the Alamo City — we're talking chains such as Dutch Bros. Coffee, MOD Pizza, Crumbl Cookies and Dave's Hot Chicken, to name a few — as well as a cocktail-focused charity event at La Ruina that benefited the San Antonio Food Bank.Locals were also saddened to learn of the passing of Dimi Tsandoula, co-owner of longtime local eatery Mina & Dimi's Greek House. He was 54.Read on for more.