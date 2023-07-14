Bucc-ee's, Barbie: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Folks were interested in opening news surrounding a new nearby Buc-ee's, SA's first Bojangles and yet another downtown terrace bar, as well as details about the permanent closure of a local Tex-Mex staple. Local Barbie enthusiasts also wanted to know where they could get their party on ahead of the next week's movie release.
Read on for more.
- Mega-sized convenience store chain Buc-ee’s to break ground in Boerne this fall
- San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Cha-Cha’s has closed permanently
- Barbie Party: Here's where you can celebrate the movie event of the summer in San Antonio
- North Carolina-based fried chicken chain Bojangles will open its first San Antonio store July 24
- San Antonio's Aztec Theatre announces Friday, July 14 opening date for new terrace bar
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed