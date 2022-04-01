Bud Light to give out free beer after Eric Church cancels San Antonio show

Country music fans outraged by singer Eric Church’s decision to scrap his show at San Antonio's AT&T Center this weekend so he could attend a NCAA Final Four game between UNC and Duke may not be completely out of luck.
If they're beer drinkers, anyway.
In light of Church’s controversial cancellation, Bud Light will give away free beer at several bars along the River Walk starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 2, according to a Twitter announcement.
Patrons 21 and up will be able to toast to their mutual disdain of Church while celebrating Fiesta with a free Bud Light at Elsewhere, Coyote Ugly, Madd Dogs British Pub, Michelinos, Smoke and the Thirsty Aztec.
San Antonio country music fans! We heard there was supposed to be a big event Saturday night that got cancelled. Come get a round on us instead at the River Walk. See below for more details. https://t.co/zx4kBlUaC5 pic.twitter.com/sao5qdXsWg— Bud Light (@budlight) March 31, 2022
The free beer may not make up for the price of hotel room, rental car or airline ticket, but, who knows, maybe it will help numb the pain.
