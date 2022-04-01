Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Bud Light to give out free beer after Eric Church cancels San Antonio show

Bud Light said it felt bad for his fans and wanted to give them a reason to celebrate.

By on Fri, Apr 1, 2022 at 12:33 pm

Eric Church cancelled his AT&T Center show to attend a basketball tournament. - COURTESY PHOTO / TOWNSQUARE MEDIA
Courtesy Photo / Townsquare Media
Eric Church cancelled his AT&T Center show to attend a basketball tournament.

Country music fans outraged by singer Eric Church’s decision to scrap his show at San Antonio's AT&T Center this weekend so he could attend a NCAA Final Four game between UNC and Duke may not be completely out of luck.

If they're beer drinkers, anyway.

In light of Church’s controversial cancellation, Bud Light will give away free beer at several bars along the River Walk starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 2, according to a Twitter announcement.

Patrons 21 and up will be able to toast to their mutual disdain of Church while celebrating Fiesta with a free Bud Light at Elsewhere, Coyote Ugly, Madd Dogs British Pub, Michelinos, Smoke and the Thirsty Aztec.

The free beer may not make up for the price of hotel room, rental car or airline ticket, but, who knows, maybe it will help numb the pain.

