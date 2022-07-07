Build-your-own cinnamon roll spot Cinnaholic plans store in far Northwest San Antonio

Instagram / cinnaholicsa
Build-your-own cinnamon roll spot Cinnaholic is planning a store for San Antonio’s far northwest side.
Sweet-toothed folks on San Antonio's northwest side will soon be able to build their own gourmet cinnamon rolls at a new Cinnaholic location set for Alamo Ranch.
A July 5 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows that the new store will fill a 1,231-square-foot space at 5519 W. Loop 1604, Suite 104. Cinnaholic will join other eateries Kumori Sushi and Teppanyaki, Yum Thai and Freebirds World Burrito in the Alamo Ranch Shopping Mall.
Cinnaholic offers sweet rolls topped with a variety of frostings, fruit, nuts and candies such as sprinkles and chocolate chips. The build-your-own-roll model also allows creative sugar fiends to create their own rolls.
According to the Cinnaholic website
, the company operates more than 60 locations across the U.S. and Canada. San Antonio is already home to a location at 812 S. Alamo St. in Southtown.
A Facebook page for the Alamo Ranch location
is already up and running, although there's not yet an official opening date.
