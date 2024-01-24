LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Burger Boy opens seventh San Antonio store on city’s South Side

The first 10 customers to visit the latest location will receive $50 gift cards.

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 9:29 am

click to enlarge Burger Boy’s newest restaurant is located in front of South Park Mall at 2209 Southwest Military Drive. - Courtesy Photo / Burger Boy
Courtesy Photo / Burger Boy
Burger Boy’s newest restaurant is located in front of South Park Mall at 2209 Southwest Military Drive.
San Antonio’s fast-growing fast-food restaurant Burger Boy opened its seventh location Wednesday morning on the city’s South Side.

The locally-based burger chain is continuing to expand rapidly, with plans already in motion to open its eighth Alamo City location on the city’s far West Side this fall.

Burger Boy’s newest spot is located next to South Park Mall at 2209 Southwest Military Drive, making it the chain’s second South Side restaurant since the opening of its Southcross location in summer 2021.

The first 10 customers to visit the newest Burger Boy joint Wednesday will receive $50 gift cards. Subsequent visitors that day will be offered free Burger Boy swag and gift cards of lesser amounts.

Like other Burger Boy locations, the new restaurant’s hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to midnight. The new location will also offer dine-in and drive-through options.

