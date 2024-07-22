Burger pop-up Pumpers sets October opening date for brick-and-mortar location

Bowers initially told the Current he hoped to open by July. However, the timeline has since been pushed back. A "soft open" is set for Oct. 13 with the official launch scheduled two days later, Bowers said in a Facebook announcement.
Bowers, who also serves as head chef at Italian fine-dining restaurant Rebelle, has grown a cult following for Pumpers since its 2020 launch. In his Facebook post, he shared an illustration by San Antonio artist Michelle Morgan, saying he'd been saving it for the day when he finally could announce the restaurant's first physical location.
"Well that day has come," he wrote.
Construction will soon commence on the restaurant space at 1101 Broadway — the same complex that houses recently relocated Nola Brunch & Beignets and soon will host Hot Joy. The spot is within walking distance of Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen, the San Antonio Museum of Art and Maverick Park.
"Pumpers will be a full liquor license establishment and hopefully a lot of fun," Bowers added in the announcement.
