California-based Iguana Burritozilla releases details of San Antonio tour with its food trailer

The California-based chain said its mobile kitchen will visit SA locations ranging from farmers' markets to community events to workplace pop-ups.

By on Fri, Dec 16, 2022 at 1:40 pm

click to enlarge Members of the family that owns Iguanas Burritozilla pose in front of one of their eateries. - Courtesy Photo / Iguanas Burritozilla
Courtesy Photo / Iguanas Burritozilla
Members of the family that owns Iguanas Burritozilla pose in front of one of their eateries.

Last month, California-based Iguanas Burritozilla, a chain known for its immense, 5-pound burritos, announced its first out-of-state expansion would take it to the Alamo City. Officials were light on details, however.

While the location of a potential Iguanas Burritozilla's brick-and-mortar establishment is still a mystery, the family-owned company's website now reveals that its food trailer will be taking a tour of the San Antonio area.

Over email, an Iguana Burritozilla spokesperson said the chain is in talks with parties here who are willing to host its mobile kitchen. The food trailer will stop at several locations around the beginning of next year, ranging from farmers' markets to community events to workplace pop-ups, the spokesperson added.

While the exact locations aren't yet established, a quick peek at the company's online booking calendar reveals that most bookings for the coming months are from Fridays through Sundays.

Stay tuned. There's clearly more to come.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Maria's Cafe earns praise from New York Times

By Brandon Rodriguez

Maria's Cafe has garnered another glowing review in a national publication.

Bésame — new San Antonio food truck park from owner of El Camino — to hold soft opening Friday

By Nina Rangel

Bésame will open Friday, Dec. 16.

Cuba 1918 opens on San Antonio's South Side, serving Havana-inspired breakfast and lunch

By Nina Rangel

Cuba 1918 is located in the Quintana neighborhood outside of Port San Antonio.

Voodoo Doughnut’s first San Antonio shop will begin serving next Tuesday

By Nina Rangel

Voodoo Doughnut’s first San Antonio shop will begin serving next Tuesday

Also in Food & Drink

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

7Brew Drive Thru Coffee chain coming to San Antonio next year

By Brandon Rodriguez

7Brew offers seven coffee options — hence its name.

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us