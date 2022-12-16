California-based Iguana Burritozilla releases details of San Antonio tour with its food trailer

Last month, California-based Iguanas Burritozilla, a chain known for its immense, 5-pound burritos, announced its first out-of-state expansion would take it to the Alamo City. Officials were light on details, however.
While the location of a potential Iguanas Burritozilla's brick-and-mortar establishment is still a mystery, the family-owned company's website now reveals that its food trailer will be taking a tour of the San Antonio area.
Over email, an Iguana Burritozilla spokesperson said the chain is in talks with parties here who are willing to host its mobile kitchen. The food trailer will stop at several locations around the beginning of next year, ranging from farmers' markets to community events to workplace pop-ups, the spokesperson added.
While the exact locations aren't yet established, a quick peek at the company's online booking calendar reveals that most bookings for the coming months are from Fridays through Sundays.
Stay tuned. There's clearly more to come.
