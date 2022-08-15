California-based Nékter Juice Bar will open location near San Antonio's Camp Bullis

click to enlarge
Nékter Juice Bar is planning its second San Antonio location.
Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar will open a new location on San Antonio’s far North Side, growing its number of stores here to two as part of a brisk nationwide expansion.
Nékter’s new spot will be just outside Camp Bullis, at 1304 Borgfeld Drive, Suite 200, according an Aug. 12 filing
with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Construction on the 1,300-square-foot structure will begin Sept. 1 and run through Oct. 28.
The plans emerge just two months after the company started serving fresh juices, smoothies and açaí bowls in its first SA location
, situated in Alamo Heights.
Earlier this year, Nékter announced a major expansion calling for 55 new locations by the end of 2022. At that time, the chain confirmed it was on track to open new stores in Idaho, Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis and San Antonio.
