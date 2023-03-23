California-based Novo Brazil Brewing to open San Antonio brewpub this year

The mini-chain has four new locations in the works for 2023, including the upcoming outpost at North Star Mall.

By on Thu, Mar 23, 2023 at 12:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
California-based Novo Brazil Brewing Co. will expand to San Antonio this year. - Instagram / novobrazil
Instagram / novobrazil
California-based Novo Brazil Brewing Co. will expand to San Antonio this year.
Novo Brazil Brewing Co. is taking over a 10,000-square-foot space at North Star Mall for its first location outside of California, San Diego Beer News reports.

The Chula Vista-based mini-chain has four brewpubs in the works for 2023, including the SA outpost, which the beer-news site calls an “out-of-market one-off.”  Right now, the business only operates outlets in the Southern California cities of Chula Vista and Imperial Beach.

“Our focus is still Southern California, and we plan to open more locations here in the near future. San Antonio is a standalone location that we see as a business opportunity to replicate our model,” Novo Brazil founder Tiago Carneiro told San Diego Beer News. “San Antonio is a city with a lot of potential for a brand like Novo to provide great food and high-quality beers.”

The Current reached out to Novo Brazil for more information on the new location but got no response by press time.

Founded in 2015, Novo Brazil offers year-round and seasonal brews, and the brand has also expanded to include alcoholic and non-alcoholic kombucha.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Owners of San Antonio's Wild Goji Sushi open all-you-can-eat hot pot restaurant in Stone Oak

By Nina Rangel

Wild Japanese BBQ & Shabu has opened in Stone Oak.

Donut chain Dunkin' debuts whitewashed AF breakfast tacos because nothing is sacred

By Nina Rangel

Dunkin’ is now serving breakfast tacos with roasted corn and a drizzle of lime "crema."

Owner of Ming’s noodle restaurant to open second location in far Northwest San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Ming's have served San Antonio with creative Asian noodle dishes and bao since 2011.

San Antonio food truck park The Block brings back Michelada Mayhem

By Brandon Rodriguez

The Block brings back Michelada Mayhem this weekend.

Also in Food & Drink

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

With the ready-to-drink cocktail market taking off, Texas lawmakers weigh allowing them in grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

"I always knew I wanted [our products] to be liquor-based, and I knew the challenges that would come with that, particularly in Texas," said Amelia Lettieri, CEO of Austin-based RANCH2O Spirits.

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us