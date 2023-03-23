California-based Novo Brazil Brewing to open San Antonio brewpub this year

Novo Brazil Brewing Co.
California-based Novo Brazil Brewing Co. will expand to San Antonio this year.
is taking over a 10,000-square-foot space at North Star Mall for its first location outside of California, San Diego Beer News reports
The Chula Vista-based mini-chain has four brewpubs in the works for 2023, including the SA outpost, which the beer-news site calls an “out-of-market one-off.”
Right now, the business only operates outlets in the Southern California cities of Chula Vista and Imperial Beach.
“Our focus is still Southern California, and we plan to open more locations here in the near future. San Antonio is a standalone location that we see as a business opportunity to replicate our model,” Novo Brazil founder Tiago Carneiro told San Diego Beer News. “San Antonio is a city with a lot of potential for a brand like Novo to provide great food and high-quality beers.”
reached out to Novo Brazil for more information on the new location but got no response by press time.
Founded in 2015, Novo Brazil offers year-round and seasonal brews, and the brand has also expanded to include alcoholic and non-alcoholic kombucha.
