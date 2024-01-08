EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

California's Iguanas Burritozilla chain to make San Antonio debut this Saturday

The Cali-based chain known for 5-pound burritos will make its San Antonio debut in the Balcones Heights area.

By on Mon, Jan 8, 2024 at 4:56 pm

Iguanas Burritozilla is known for giant-sized burritos. - Instagram / iguanasburritozilla
Instagram / iguanasburritozilla
Iguanas Burritozilla is known for giant-sized burritos.
California's Iguanas Burritozilla chain, known for its massive 5-pound burritos, will launch a San Antonio location this weekend, officials said in an Instagram post.

The company has been hinting at an Alamo City expansion since late 2022, but details have been scarce. Now, its social media feeds are blowing up with details of a grand opening this Saturday of a Alamo City location at 4205 Fredericksburg Road.
Family-owned Iguanas Burritozilla has grown from a humble start in 1994 to include three locations in its hometown of San Jose. The SA location is the chain’s first foray outside the Sunshine State.

If a 5-pound cylinder packed with meat, beans, rice and fresh salsa sounds to you like instant heartburn and regret, don’t fret. Iguanas also offers smaller burritos, along with tacos, quesadillas, nachos and breakfast served all day.

The grand opening will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday, with free swag — and ginormous burritos for purchase, naturally. Moving forward, the shop will be open 4-8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

