California's Round Table Pizza opening second San Antonio location

To commemorate the new restaurant, the chain will offer free pizza for a year for the first 30 guests.

By on Fri, May 31, 2024 at 3:59 pm

Round Table Pizza offers handmade pies, wings and other casual eats.
Instagram / roundtablepizzasanantonio
Round Table Pizza offers handmade pies, wings and other casual eats.
California-based Round Table Pizza will open a second San Antonio location, this one on the city's far North Side.

The store will open Thursday, June 13, at 22815 U.S. Highway 281 North, Suite 101, near the highway's intersection with TPC Parkway. It will join other eateries, including 54th Street Grill & Bar and Chicken Salad Chick, in the densely developed area,

Round Table Pizza is tied to FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., the same company that recently expanded California's Fatburger into San Antonio. The two brands combined in 2022 ahead of a robust Texas expansion that's expected to include 80 new franchised locations over the next 10 years. 

Founded in 1959, Round Table Pizza offers handmade pies, salads, garlic parmesan twists, wings and other casual eats. To commemorate the new restaurant, the chain will offer free pizza for a year for the first 30 guests at its grand opening celebration, which kicks off at 5 p.m. June 13.

Past the grand opening, Round Table Pizza's north San Antonio store will operate 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

