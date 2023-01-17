Camp Hot Wells on San Antonio's Mission Reach teases opening in online posts

The forthcoming spot near the Hot Wells Hotel ruins will offer mineral-bath foot soaking, private bathing and cold adult beverages.

By on Tue, Jan 17, 2023 at 2:30 pm

Camp Hot Wells is situated near the original Hot Wells Hotel site.
Details are slowly emerging about what's being developed near the ruins of San Antonio's Hot Wells Hotel, a south-of-downtown landmark that was an early 20th century travel attraction.

A new sulphur springs-heated bathhouse and bar concept called Camp Hot Wells will soon offer foot soaking, private bathing and cold adult beverages near the site of the once-glamorous resort destination, according to social media posts from the developers.

No date has been set for the attraction's formal opening. However, Instagram posts reveal it utilizes wood reclaimed from the original Hot Wells Bathhouse for its bar. The spot also will serve up craft beer and wine along with seasoned mixed nuts, pickled veggies, warm focaccia bread and cookies, online descriptions also note.

A representative of Camp Hot Wells declined to discuss further details about the project beyond those shared online, however.

Interest has swirled around plans for the former hotel site as development spread southward down the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River. Conservationists and wellness gurus alike have long wondered what would become of the ruined resort, which was damaged by fires in the early and mid-1900s.
With its eventual opening, Camp Hot Wells will be the latest development on Mission Reach area, to which the San Antonio River Foundation has already dedicated more than $10 million in art, park and infrastructure projects.

Even though the bathhouse-slash-bar's owners haven't yet offered up an official launch date, the spot has held sneak peeks over recent weekends, according to its online posts.

