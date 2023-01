Canada-based Tim Horton’s coffee chain eyes the Austin area for expansion, plans 40 new stores

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tim Hortons Canada-based Tim Hortons is eyeing the Austin area for expansion.

Fans of Canada-based Tim Hortons’ coffee and “Timbits” doughnut holes may soon be able to get all of the Canuck goodness as close as Austin, the Austin Business Journal reports The chain currently only operates two locations in Texas — near Houston — but has begun talks with Austin-based restaurant groups with the hopes of opening 40 locations in and around the capitol within the next five years, a source told theAn agreement could be finalized within the next two months, solidifying the chain’s U.S. expansion through Texas, Florida and Georgia, thereports.