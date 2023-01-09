Canada-based Tim Horton’s coffee chain eyes the Austin area for expansion, plans 40 new stores

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Tim Hortons
Canada-based Tim Hortons is eyeing the Austin area for expansion.
Fans of Canada-based Tim Hortons’ coffee and “Timbits” doughnut holes may soon be able to get all of the Canuck goodness as close as Austin, the Austin Business Journal reports
.
The chain currently only operates two locations in Texas — near Houston — but has begun talks with Austin-based restaurant groups with the hopes of opening 40 locations in and around the capitol within the next five years, a source told the ABJ
.
An agreement could be finalized within the next two months, solidifying the chain’s U.S. expansion through Texas, Florida and Georgia, the ABJ
reports.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter