Canyon Lake eatery Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Grill opening second location

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Grill will open a second location this summer.
Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Grill, a Canyon Lake eatery know for fresh and comforting fare, is planning a second location, its owners revealed in a Facebook post.
The new restaurant will open in mid-May at 20884 FM 306 on Canyon Lake's north side, according to the announcement. Wildflour's flagship location, 2000 FM2673, is situated southwest of the lake.
“Wildflour has had the support of this community for the last six years now, and for that we are very blessed and grateful. If not for Canyon Lake and the surrounding communities we would not be making this announcement,” the business' owners said in the Facebook post.
Family-owned and -operated Wildflour is known for both for its baked goods and its breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings. It also serves up an extensive Sunday brunch menu.
The new cafe's operating hours will be 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
