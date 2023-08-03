Canyon Lake's Mrs. Bush's Pie Co. closing shop, changing to delivery model

Facebook / Mrs Bush's Pie Company
Mrs. Bush’s Pie Company is located near Canyon Lake.
Canyon Lake favorite Mrs. Bush’s Pie Co. will close its storefront on Oct. 1 after 18 years of slinging homemade desserts, news site My Canyon Lake reports
.
Things are not completely over for the locally owned business, however.
In an Instagram post, owner-operator Marilyn Bush said “unforeseen circumstances” are leading her to transition the business, now located at 14325 FM 306, to a delivery-only model.
After October, Bush will producer her pies in privately owned facility, and deliver the goods via a mobile bakery, though it's unclear from the post where the bakery will post up. The Current
reached out to Mrs. Bush's for clarification and got no response by press time.
“Our mobile bakery delivers our wonderful, homemade desserts and savory foods to your business or home,” Bush’s social media post said. “Words cannot express my deepest gratitude and happiness to have served you all these years. I am honored to be a part of this community. We look forward to continually serving you all.”
Ahead of the closure, Mrs. Bush’s is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday until Oct. 1.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed