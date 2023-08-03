LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Canyon Lake's Mrs. Bush's Pie Co. closing shop, changing to delivery model

The storefront will close Oct. 1 after 18 years of slinging homemade desserts. The owner will continue to operate a mobile bakery, however.

By on Thu, Aug 3, 2023 at 2:22 pm

Mrs. Bush’s Pie Company is located near Canyon Lake. - Facebook / Mrs Bush's Pie Company
Mrs. Bush’s Pie Company is located near Canyon Lake.
Canyon Lake favorite Mrs. Bush’s Pie Co. will close its storefront on Oct. 1 after 18 years of slinging homemade desserts, news site My Canyon Lake reports.

Things are not completely over for the locally owned business, however.

In an Instagram post, owner-operator Marilyn Bush said “unforeseen circumstances” are leading her to transition the business, now located at 14325 FM 306, to a delivery-only model.

After October, Bush will producer her pies in privately owned facility, and deliver the goods via a mobile bakery, though it's unclear from the post where the bakery will post up. The Current reached out to Mrs. Bush's for clarification and got no response by press time.

“Our mobile bakery delivers our wonderful, homemade desserts and savory foods to your business or home,” Bush’s social media post said. “Words cannot express my deepest gratitude and happiness to have served you all these years. I am honored to be a part of this community. We look forward to continually serving you all.”

Ahead of the closure, Mrs. Bush’s is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday until Oct. 1.

