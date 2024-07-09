SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Capparelli's restaurant in San Antonio's Thousand Oaks Shopping Center closes

The closure follows the 2019 shutdown of another Capparelli's on Huebner Road.

By on Tue, Jul 9, 2024 at 3:00 pm

click to enlarge The Capparrelli's location in the Thousand Oaks Shopping Center has shut down. - Screen Capture: Google Maps
Screen Capture: Google Maps
The Capparrelli's location in the Thousand Oaks Shopping Center has shut down.
After more than two decades in operation, the Capparelli's Italian restaurant in the Thousand Oaks Shopping Center has closed down, the Express-News reports.

"Capparelli's with great heartbreak and sorrow regret to inform our customers/family that we will be closing our doors," said a message posted on the door of the restaurant at 2923 Thousand Oaks Drive, according to the daily. "We treasure the shared experiences with you and appreciate your patronage greatly."

The note didn't give a reason for the closure.

Multiple Capparelli's locations dot the San Antonio area, some owned by the chain's founding family and others operated by franchisees, according to the Express-News.

Although another Capparelli's on Huebner Road was shuttered in 2019, the Capparelli family still runs a flagship location at 2524 N. Main Ave. There also are Capparelli's eateries on East Southcross Boulevard and in Garden Ridge, according to the Express-News.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

June 26, 2024

View more issues

