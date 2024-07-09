Capparelli's restaurant in San Antonio's Thousand Oaks Shopping Center closes

click to enlarge Screen Capture: Google Maps The Capparrelli's location in the Thousand Oaks Shopping Center has shut down.

After more than two decades in operation, the Capparelli's Italian restaurant in the Thousand Oaks Shopping Center has closed down, the Express-News reports

"Capparelli's with great heartbreak and sorrow regret to inform our customers/family that we will be closing our doors," said a message posted on the door of the restaurant at 2923 Thousand Oaks Drive, according to the daily. "We treasure the shared experiences with you and appreciate your patronage greatly."

The note didn't give a reason for the closure.



Multiple Capparelli's locations dot the San Antonio area, some owned by the chain's founding family and others operated by franchisees, according to the Express-News.



Although another Capparelli's on Huebner Road was shuttered in 2019, the Capparelli family still runs a flagship location at 2524 N. Main Ave. There also are Capparelli's eateries on East Southcross Boulevard and in Garden Ridge, according to the Express-News.



Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.



Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

